Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

2 Escudos 1772 P JS (Colombia, Charles III)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1772 P JS - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III Reverse 2 Escudos 1772 P JS - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,901)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1955 oz) 6,0818 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1772
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Popayan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (41) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 2 Escudos 1772 with mark P JS. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 268 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place March 14, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (11)
  • Cayón (5)
  • Goldberg (2)
  • Heritage (12)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Jesús Vico (3)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Numisor (1)
  • Sedwick (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (2)
  • UBS (1)
Colombia 2 Escudos 1772 P JS at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Colombia 2 Escudos 1772 P JS at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
372 $
Price in auction currency 340 EUR
Colombia 2 Escudos 1772 P JS at auction Cayón - March 14, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date March 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
383 $
Price in auction currency 350 EUR
Colombia 2 Escudos 1772 P JS at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1772 P JS at auction Heritage - September 3, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date September 3, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1772 P JS at auction Heritage - September 3, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date September 3, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1772 P JS at auction Cayón - March 16, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date March 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1772 P JS at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1772 P JS at auction Heritage - December 22, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date December 22, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1772 P JS at auction Heritage - June 2, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date June 2, 2022
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1772 P JS at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 26, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1772 P JS at auction Numisor - February 15, 2022
Seller Numisor
Date February 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1772 P JS at auction Heritage - May 7, 2021
Colombia 2 Escudos 1772 P JS at auction Heritage - May 7, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1772 P JS at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1772 P JS at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 22, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1772 P JS at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 23, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1772 P JS at auction Jesús Vico - November 7, 2019
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 7, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1772 P JS at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 19, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1772 P JS at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 21, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 21, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1772 P JS at auction Jesús Vico - October 27, 2016
Seller Jesús Vico
Date October 27, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1772 P JS at auction Sedwick - May 19, 2016
Seller Sedwick
Date May 19, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1772 P JS at auction Cayón - April 28, 2015
Seller Cayón
Date April 28, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1772 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Colombia Coin catalog of Charles III Coins of Colombia in 1772 All Colombia coins Colombia gold coins Colombia coins 2 Escudos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search