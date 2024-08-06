Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
2 Escudos 1772 P JS (Colombia, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,901)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1955 oz) 6,0818 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1772
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Popayan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (41) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 2 Escudos 1772 with mark P JS. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 268 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place March 14, 2024.
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
372 $
Price in auction currency 340 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date September 3, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date September 3, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date December 22, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date June 2, 2022
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numisor
Date February 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 7, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 21, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Jesús Vico
Date October 27, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Escudos 1772 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
