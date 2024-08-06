1 Escudo 1772 NR VJ (Colombia, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1772 with mark NR VJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 320 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 520. Bidding took place February 9, 2023.

Сondition XF (2) VF (2) F (3) Condition (slab) XF45 (1) Service PCGS (1)