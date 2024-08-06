Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
1 Escudo 1772 NR VJ (Colombia, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 3,38 g
- Pure gold (0,0996 oz) 3,0995 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1772
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Nuevo Reino
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1772 with mark NR VJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 320 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 520. Bidding took place February 9, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (3)
- Cayón (1)
- Jesús Vico (1)
- Sedwick (1)
- Stack's (1)
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
352 $
Price in auction currency 330 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
557 $
Price in auction currency 520 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date August 15, 2018
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Sedwick
Date November 6, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Escudo 1772 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search