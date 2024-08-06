Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1772 NR VJ (Colombia, Charles III)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1772 NR VJ - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III Reverse 8 Escudos 1772 NR VJ - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,901)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7821 oz) 24,327 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1772
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Nuevo Reino
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (36) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1772 with mark NR VJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 23406 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,700. Bidding took place January 5, 2014.

Colombia 8 Escudos 1772 NR VJ at auction Heritage - January 11, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date January 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1860 $
Price in auction currency 1860 USD
Colombia 8 Escudos 1772 NR VJ at auction Stack's - August 16, 2023
Colombia 8 Escudos 1772 NR VJ at auction Stack's - August 16, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
2600 $
Price in auction currency 2600 USD
Colombia 8 Escudos 1772 NR VJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1772 NR VJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1772 NR VJ at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1772 NR VJ at auction Roxbury’s - July 23, 2022
Seller Roxbury’s
Date July 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1772 NR VJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 15, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1772 NR VJ at auction Monedalia.es - June 16, 2021
Seller Monedalia.es
Date June 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1772 NR VJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 16, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1772 NR VJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1772 NR VJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 11, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1772 NR VJ at auction Tauler & Fau - June 18, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 18, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1772 NR VJ at auction Künker - March 15, 2019
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1772 NR VJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 25, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1772 NR VJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 14, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 14, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1772 NR VJ at auction Heritage - September 13, 2016
Colombia 8 Escudos 1772 NR VJ at auction Heritage - September 13, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date September 13, 2016
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1772 NR VJ at auction Cayón - December 12, 2015
Seller Cayón
Date December 12, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1772 NR VJ at auction ibercoin - October 22, 2015
Seller ibercoin
Date October 22, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1772 NR VJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1772 NR VJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 3, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 3, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1772 NR VJ at auction Cayón - June 11, 2014
Seller Cayón
Date June 11, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
