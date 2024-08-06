Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1772 NR VJ (Colombia, Charles III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,901)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7821 oz) 24,327 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1772
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Nuevo Reino
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (36) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1772 with mark NR VJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 23406 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,700. Bidding took place January 5, 2014.
Seller Heritage
Date January 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1860 $
Price in auction currency 1860 USD
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
2600 $
Price in auction currency 2600 USD
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Monedalia.es
Date June 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 18, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 14, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date September 13, 2016
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date December 12, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller ibercoin
Date October 22, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 3, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
12
