Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

2 Escudos 1772 NR VJ (Colombia, Charles III)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1772 NR VJ - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III Reverse 2 Escudos 1772 NR VJ - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,901)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1955 oz) 6,0818 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1772
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Nuevo Reino
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 2 Escudos 1772 with mark NR VJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 62337 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,740. Bidding took place February 10, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (11)
  • Cayón (3)
  • Heritage (1)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Monedalia.es (3)
  • Sedwick (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
Colombia 2 Escudos 1772 NR VJ at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Colombia 2 Escudos 1772 NR VJ at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
465 $
Price in auction currency 425 EUR
Colombia 2 Escudos 1772 NR VJ at auction Monedalia.es - March 1, 2023
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 1, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
349 $
Price in auction currency 330 EUR
Colombia 2 Escudos 1772 NR VJ at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1772 NR VJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1772 NR VJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 21, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1772 NR VJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 21, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1772 NR VJ at auction Heritage - February 11, 2021
Colombia 2 Escudos 1772 NR VJ at auction Heritage - February 11, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date February 11, 2021
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1772 NR VJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 16, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1772 NR VJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1772 NR VJ at auction Monedalia.es - May 28, 2020
Seller Monedalia.es
Date May 28, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1772 NR VJ at auction Sedwick - May 28, 2020
Seller Sedwick
Date May 28, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1772 NR VJ at auction Soler y Llach - February 27, 2020
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1772 NR VJ at auction Tauler & Fau - July 9, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 9, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1772 NR VJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 7, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 7, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1772 NR VJ at auction Cayón - April 28, 2015
Seller Cayón
Date April 28, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1772 NR VJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1772 NR VJ at auction ibercoin - June 25, 2014
Seller ibercoin
Date June 25, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1772 NR VJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 6, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 6, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1772 NR VJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 29, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 29, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1772 NR VJ at auction Cayón - September 15, 2011
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1772 NR VJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 27, 2010
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 27, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

