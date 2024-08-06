Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
2 Escudos 1772 NR VJ (Colombia, Charles III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,901)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1955 oz) 6,0818 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1772
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Nuevo Reino
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 2 Escudos 1772 with mark NR VJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 62337 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,740. Bidding took place February 10, 2021.
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
465 $
Price in auction currency 425 EUR
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 1, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
349 $
Price in auction currency 330 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date February 11, 2021
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Monedalia.es
Date May 28, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 9, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 7, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 6, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 29, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
12
