Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1772 P JS (Colombia, Charles III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,901)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7821 oz) 24,327 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1772
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Popayan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1772 with mark P JS. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 794 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 2,900. Bidding took place October 29, 2014.
Seller Heritage
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
2400 $
Price in auction currency 2400 USD
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1581 $
Price in auction currency 1475 EUR
Seller Numisor
Date February 15, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 22, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Nihon
Date July 12, 2020
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date October 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 23, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2019
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 9, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
