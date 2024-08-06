Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1772 P JS (Colombia, Charles III)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1772 P JS - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III Reverse 8 Escudos 1772 P JS - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,901)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7821 oz) 24,327 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1772
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Popayan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (36) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1772 with mark P JS. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 794 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 2,900. Bidding took place October 29, 2014.

Colombia 8 Escudos 1772 P JS at auction Heritage - February 29, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
2400 $
Price in auction currency 2400 USD
Colombia 8 Escudos 1772 P JS at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1581 $
Price in auction currency 1475 EUR
Colombia 8 Escudos 1772 P JS at auction Numisor - February 15, 2022
Seller Numisor
Date February 15, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1772 P JS at auction Tauler & Fau - June 22, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 22, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1772 P JS at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1772 P JS at auction CNG - September 8, 2020
Seller CNG
Date September 8, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1772 P JS at auction Nihon - July 12, 2020
Seller Nihon
Date July 12, 2020
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1772 P JS at auction Cayón - June 20, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date June 20, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1772 P JS at auction Nihon - December 15, 2019
Seller Nihon
Date December 15, 2019
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1772 P JS at auction HERVERA - October 24, 2019
Seller HERVERA
Date October 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1772 P JS at auction Soler y Llach - October 23, 2019
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 23, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1772 P JS at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1772 P JS at auction Künker - June 27, 2019
Seller Künker
Date June 27, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1772 P JS at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 23, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1772 P JS at auction Stack's - January 14, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2019
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1772 P JS at auction Busso Peus - November 9, 2018
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 9, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1772 P JS at auction WAG - November 4, 2018
Seller WAG
Date November 4, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1772 P JS at auction HERVERA - May 3, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date May 3, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1772 P JS at auction Soler y Llach - May 2, 2018
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 2, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1772 P JS at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 25, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1772 P JS at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 5, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Colombia 8 Escudos 1772 P JS at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 19, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1772 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Colombia Coin catalog of Charles III Coins of Colombia in 1772 All Colombia coins Colombia gold coins Colombia coins 8 Escudos Numismatic auctions
