Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
1 Escudo 1772 P JS (Colombia, Charles III)
Photo by: Jesús Vico
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,901)
- Weight 3,38 g
- Pure gold (0,0979 oz) 3,0454 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1772
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Popayan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (77) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1772 with mark P JS. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 258 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 2,400. Bidding took place March 15, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 29, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
1651 $
Price in auction currency 1500 EUR
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
238 $
Price in auction currency 225 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date September 12, 2023
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date September 15, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Sedwick
Date November 2, 2022
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisor
Date October 20, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date March 31, 2022
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 8, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Jesús Vico
Date December 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 7, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Sedwick
Date November 1, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 24, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 30, 2019
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
