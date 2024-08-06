Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

1 Escudo 1772 P JS (Colombia, Charles III)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1772 P JS - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III Reverse 1 Escudo 1772 P JS - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III

Photo by: Jesús Vico

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,901)
  • Weight 3,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,0979 oz) 3,0454 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1772
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Popayan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (77) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1772 with mark P JS. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 258 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 2,400. Bidding took place March 15, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (12)
  • Cayón (3)
  • CNG (1)
  • Goldberg (4)
  • Heritage (15)
  • HERVERA (8)
  • Jesús Vico (2)
  • Numisor (1)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
  • Sedwick (6)
  • SINCONA (4)
  • Soler y Llach (9)
  • Solidus Numismatik (1)
  • Stack's (4)
  • Stephen Album (2)
  • Tauler & Fau (3)
  • UBS (1)
Colombia 1 Escudo 1772 P JS at auction Tauler & Fau - November 29, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 29, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
1651 $
Price in auction currency 1500 EUR
Colombia 1 Escudo 1772 P JS at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
238 $
Price in auction currency 225 EUR
Colombia 1 Escudo 1772 P JS at auction Stack's - September 12, 2023
Colombia 1 Escudo 1772 P JS at auction Stack's - September 12, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date September 12, 2023
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1772 P JS at auction Rio de la Plata - September 15, 2023
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date September 15, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1772 P JS at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1772 P JS at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1772 P JS at auction Sedwick - November 2, 2022
Seller Sedwick
Date November 2, 2022
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1772 P JS at auction Numisor - October 20, 2022
Seller Numisor
Date October 20, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1772 P JS at auction Tauler & Fau - October 17, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1772 P JS at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 26, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1772 P JS at auction Heritage - March 31, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date March 31, 2022
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1772 P JS at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 8, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 8, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1772 P JS at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 16, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1772 P JS at auction Jesús Vico - December 15, 2020
Seller Jesús Vico
Date December 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1772 P JS at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1772 P JS at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 22, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1772 P JS at auction Jesús Vico - November 7, 2019
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 7, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1772 P JS at auction Sedwick - November 1, 2019
Seller Sedwick
Date November 1, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1772 P JS at auction Tauler & Fau - September 24, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 24, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1772 P JS at auction Heritage - May 30, 2019
Colombia 1 Escudo 1772 P JS at auction Heritage - May 30, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date May 30, 2019
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1772 P JS at auction HERVERA - May 10, 2019
Seller HERVERA
Date May 10, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Escudo 1772 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Colombia Coin catalog of Charles III Coins of Colombia in 1772 All Colombia coins Colombia gold coins Colombia coins 1 Escudo Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search