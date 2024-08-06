1 Escudo 1772 P JS (Colombia, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1772 with mark P JS. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 258 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 2,400. Bidding took place March 15, 2023.

