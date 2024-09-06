Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

Coins of Colombia 1771

Gold coins

Obverse 8 Escudos 1771 PN J
Reverse 8 Escudos 1771 PN J
8 Escudos 1771 PN J
Average price 2700 $
Sales
0 46
Obverse 8 Escudos 1771 NR VJ
Reverse 8 Escudos 1771 NR VJ
8 Escudos 1771 NR VJ
Average price 4200 $
Sales
0 17
Obverse 4 Escudos 1771 NR VJ
Reverse 4 Escudos 1771 NR VJ
4 Escudos 1771 NR VJ
Average price
Sales
0 3
Obverse 2 Escudos 1771 PN J
Reverse 2 Escudos 1771 PN J
2 Escudos 1771 PN J
Average price 640 $
Sales
1 30
Obverse 2 Escudos 1771 NR VJ
Reverse 2 Escudos 1771 NR VJ
2 Escudos 1771 NR VJ
Average price 1300 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse 1 Escudo 1771 NR VJ
Reverse 1 Escudo 1771 NR VJ
1 Escudo 1771 NR VJ
Average price 4000 $
Sales
0 1
