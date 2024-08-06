Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

2 Escudos 1771 NR VJ "Type 1762-1771" (Colombia, Charles III)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1771 NR VJ "Type 1762-1771" - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III Reverse 2 Escudos 1771 NR VJ "Type 1762-1771" - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,199 oz) 6,1898 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1771
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Nuevo Reino
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 2 Escudos 1771 with mark NR VJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 196 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place April 7, 2009.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (2)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
Colombia 2 Escudos 1771 NR VJ at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Colombia 2 Escudos 1771 NR VJ at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
766 $
Price in auction currency 700 EUR
Colombia 2 Escudos 1771 NR VJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
648 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
Colombia 2 Escudos 1771 NR VJ at auction Cayón - September 15, 2011
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 2 Escudos 1771 NR VJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 7, 2009
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1771 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

