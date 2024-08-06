Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
2 Escudos 1771 NR VJ "Type 1762-1771" (Colombia, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,199 oz) 6,1898 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1771
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Nuevo Reino
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 2 Escudos 1771 with mark NR VJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 196 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place April 7, 2009.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (2)
- Cayón (1)
- Monedalia.es (1)
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
766 $
Price in auction currency 700 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
648 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
