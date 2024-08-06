Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
4 Escudos 1771 NR VJ (Colombia, Charles III)
Photo by: Heritage Auctions
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure gold (0,398 oz) 12,3795 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 4 Escudos
- Year 1771
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Nuevo Reino
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 4 Escudos 1771 with mark NR VJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3465 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 7,475. Bidding took place January 14, 2008.
Сondition
- All companies
- Heritage (2)
- Stack's (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 4 Escudos 1771 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
