4 Escudos 1771 NR VJ (Colombia, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 4 Escudos 1771 with mark NR VJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3465 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 7,475. Bidding took place January 14, 2008.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (2)