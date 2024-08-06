Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

4 Escudos 1771 NR VJ (Colombia, Charles III)

Obverse 4 Escudos 1771 NR VJ - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III Reverse 4 Escudos 1771 NR VJ - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III

Photo by: Heritage Auctions

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,398 oz) 12,3795 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 4 Escudos
  • Year 1771
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Nuevo Reino
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 4 Escudos 1771 with mark NR VJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3465 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 7,475. Bidding took place January 14, 2008.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Heritage (2)
  • Stack's (1)
Colombia 4 Escudos 1771 NR VJ at auction Stack's - January 15, 2008
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2008
Condition UNC
Selling price
7475 $
Price in auction currency 7475 USD
Colombia 4 Escudos 1771 NR VJ at auction Heritage - September 15, 2006
Seller Heritage
Date September 15, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
2185 $
Price in auction currency 2185 USD
Colombia 4 Escudos 1771 NR VJ at auction Heritage - September 23, 2005
Seller Heritage
Date September 23, 2005
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Escudos 1771 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

