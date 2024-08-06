Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1771 NR VJ "Type 1762-1771" (Colombia, Charles III)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1771 NR VJ "Type 1762-1771" - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III Reverse 8 Escudos 1771 NR VJ "Type 1762-1771" - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,796 oz) 24,759 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1771
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Nuevo Reino
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1771 with mark NR VJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 82 sold at the Auktionen Frühwald auction for EUR 6,500. Bidding took place April 1, 2022.

Colombia 8 Escudos 1771 NR VJ at auction ibercoin - July 20, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date July 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
5322 $
Price in auction currency 4750 EUR
Colombia 8 Escudos 1771 NR VJ at auction Cayón - June 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date June 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
3558 $
Price in auction currency 3300 EUR
Colombia 8 Escudos 1771 NR VJ at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1771 NR VJ at auction Tauler & Fau - October 17, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1771 NR VJ at auction Frühwald - July 2, 2022
Seller Frühwald
Date July 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1771 NR VJ at auction Frühwald - April 1, 2022
Seller Frühwald
Date April 1, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1771 NR VJ at auction SINCONA - November 23, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 23, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1771 NR VJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1771 NR VJ at auction Stack's - August 14, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date August 14, 2019
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1771 NR VJ at auction Heritage - April 10, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date April 10, 2017
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1771 NR VJ at auction Cayón - December 12, 2015
Seller Cayón
Date December 12, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1771 NR VJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1771 NR VJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 28, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 28, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1771 NR VJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 27, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 27, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1771 NR VJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 29, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 29, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1771 NR VJ at auction Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich - May 19, 2012
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich
Date May 19, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1771 NR VJ at auction UBS - January 18, 2010
Seller UBS
Date January 18, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1771 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

