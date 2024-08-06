8 Escudos 1771 NR VJ "Type 1762-1771" (Colombia, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1771 with mark NR VJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 82 sold at the Auktionen Frühwald auction for EUR 6,500. Bidding took place April 1, 2022.

Сondition AU (2) XF (12) VF (2) F (1) Condition (slab) AU50 (2) Service NGC (2)