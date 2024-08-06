Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1771 NR VJ "Type 1762-1771" (Colombia, Charles III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,796 oz) 24,759 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1771
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Nuevo Reino
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1771 with mark NR VJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 82 sold at the Auktionen Frühwald auction for EUR 6,500. Bidding took place April 1, 2022.
Seller ibercoin
Date July 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
5322 $
Price in auction currency 4750 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date August 14, 2019
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date April 10, 2017
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date December 12, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 28, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 27, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 29, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich
Date May 19, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
