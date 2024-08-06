Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
1 Escudo 1771 NR VJ (Colombia, Charles III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 3,38 g
- Pure gold (0,0996 oz) 3,0995 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1771
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Nuevo Reino
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1771 with mark NR VJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 40012 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 4,000. Bidding took place August 14, 2018.
Where to sell?
