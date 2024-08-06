Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

2 Escudos 1771 PN J "Type 1760-1771" (Colombia, Charles III)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1771 PN J "Type 1760-1771" - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III Reverse 2 Escudos 1771 PN J "Type 1760-1771" - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III

Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,199 oz) 6,1898 g
  • Diameter 23 mm

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1771
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Popayan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (30)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 2 Escudos 1771 with mark PN J. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 298 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,600. Bidding took place March 18, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (4)
  • Cayón (5)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Herrero (1)
  • HERVERA (3)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Leu (1)
  • Monedalia.es (3)
  • Sedwick (2)
  • Soler y Llach (4)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
Colombia 2 Escudos 1771 PN J at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Colombia 2 Escudos 1771 PN J at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
656 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
Colombia 2 Escudos 1771 PN J at auction Sedwick - May 3, 2023
Seller Sedwick
Date May 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1000 $
Price in auction currency 1000 USD
Colombia 2 Escudos 1771 PN J at auction Heritage - March 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date March 23, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1771 PN J at auction Monedalia.es - March 1, 2023
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1771 PN J at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1771 PN J at auction Monedalia.es - September 20, 2022
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1771 PN J at auction Künker - September 28, 2021
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1771 PN J at auction Tauler & Fau - June 9, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1771 PN J at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 18, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1771 PN J at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1771 PN J at auction Soler y Llach - February 25, 2021
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 25, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1771 PN J at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1771 PN J at auction ibercoin - June 5, 2019
Seller ibercoin
Date June 5, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1771 PN J at auction Sedwick - October 29, 2015
Seller Sedwick
Date October 29, 2015
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1771 PN J at auction HERVERA - July 2, 2015
Seller HERVERA
Date July 2, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1771 PN J at auction Soler y Llach - July 1, 2015
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 1, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1771 PN J at auction Herrero - May 7, 2015
Seller Herrero
Date May 7, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1771 PN J at auction Künker - March 11, 2014
Seller Künker
Date March 11, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1771 PN J at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 4, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 4, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1771 PN J at auction HERVERA - October 29, 2013
Seller HERVERA
Date October 29, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1771 PN J at auction Soler y Llach - October 28, 2013
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 28, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to buy?
Colombia 2 Escudos 1771 PN J at auction ibercoin - September 26, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date September 26, 2024
Condition F
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1771 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Colombia Coin catalog of Charles III Coins of Colombia in 1771 All Colombia coins Colombia gold coins Colombia coins 2 Escudos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search