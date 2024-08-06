Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
2 Escudos 1771 PN J "Type 1760-1771" (Colombia, Charles III)
Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,199 oz) 6,1898 g
- Diameter 23 mm
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1771
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Popayan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (30)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 2 Escudos 1771 with mark PN J. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 298 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,600. Bidding took place March 18, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
656 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
Seller Sedwick
Date May 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1000 $
Price in auction currency 1000 USD
Seller Heritage
Date March 23, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 18, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Sedwick
Date October 29, 2015
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 1, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 4, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller HERVERA
Date October 29, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
12
