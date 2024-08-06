Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1771 PN J "Type 1760-1771" (Colombia, Charles III)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1771 PN J "Type 1760-1771" - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III Reverse 8 Escudos 1771 PN J "Type 1760-1771" - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,796 oz) 24,759 g
  • Diameter 36 mm

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1771
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Popayan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (46)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1771 with mark PN J. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 269 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 14,000. Bidding took place March 6, 2013.

Colombia 8 Escudos 1771 PN J at auction Jesús Vico - June 27, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
2456 $
Price in auction currency 2300 EUR
Colombia 8 Escudos 1771 PN J at auction Tauler & Fau - November 29, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 29, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
2971 $
Price in auction currency 2700 EUR
Colombia 8 Escudos 1771 PN J at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1771 PN J at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1771 PN J at auction Stack's - January 14, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1771 PN J at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1771 PN J at auction Heritage - April 14, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date April 14, 2022
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1771 PN J at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 16, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1771 PN J at auction Cayón - June 23, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date June 23, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1771 PN J at auction Cayón - December 23, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date December 23, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1771 PN J at auction Jesús Vico - November 26, 2020
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1771 PN J at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1771 PN J at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 22, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1771 PN J at auction Sedwick - May 28, 2020
Seller Sedwick
Date May 28, 2020
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1771 PN J at auction Stack's - January 18, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date January 18, 2020
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1771 PN J at auction Stack's - August 14, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date August 14, 2019
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1771 PN J at auction Heritage - January 7, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date January 7, 2019
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1771 PN J at auction Cayón - January 31, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date January 31, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1771 PN J at auction Tauler & Fau - November 30, 2017
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 30, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1771 PN J at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2017
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1771 PN J at auction HERVERA - February 23, 2017
Seller HERVERA
Date February 23, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1771 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

