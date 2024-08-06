Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1771 PN J "Type 1760-1771" (Colombia, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,796 oz) 24,759 g
- Diameter 36 mm
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1771
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Popayan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (46)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1771 with mark PN J. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 269 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 14,000. Bidding took place March 6, 2013.
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
2456 $
Price in auction currency 2300 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 29, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
2971 $
Price in auction currency 2700 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date April 14, 2022
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date December 23, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Sedwick
Date May 28, 2020
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date January 18, 2020
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date August 14, 2019
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 7, 2019
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 30, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
