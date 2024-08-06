8 Escudos 1771 PN J "Type 1760-1771" (Colombia, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1771 with mark PN J. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 269 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 14,000. Bidding took place March 6, 2013.

Сondition AU (7) XF (20) VF (19) Condition (slab) AU53 (1) AU50 (4) XF40 (1) VF30 (2) DETAILS (2) Service NGC (9) PCGS (1)

Seller All companies

Aureo & Calicó (15)

Cayón (4)

CNG (1)

Heritage (4)

HERVERA (5)

Jesús Vico (3)

Morton & Eden (1)

Sedwick (1)

Soler y Llach (6)

Stack's (3)

Tauler & Fau (3)