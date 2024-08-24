Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

Coins of Colombia 1767

Gold coins

Obverse 8 Escudos 1767 PN J
Reverse 8 Escudos 1767 PN J
8 Escudos 1767 PN J
Average price 2800 $
Sales
0 13
Obverse 8 Escudos 1767 NR JV
Reverse 8 Escudos 1767 NR JV
8 Escudos 1767 NR JV
Average price 4100 $
Sales
0 22
Obverse 2 Escudos 1767 PN J
Reverse 2 Escudos 1767 PN J
2 Escudos 1767 PN J
Average price 530 $
Sales
0 58
Obverse 2 Escudos 1767 NR JV
Reverse 2 Escudos 1767 NR JV
2 Escudos 1767 NR JV
Average price 1300 $
Sales
0 8
Obverse 1 Escudo 1767 PN J
Reverse 1 Escudo 1767 PN J
1 Escudo 1767 PN J
Average price 640 $
Sales
1 48
Obverse 1 Escudo 1767 NR JV
Reverse 1 Escudo 1767 NR JV
1 Escudo 1767 NR JV
Average price 4100 $
Sales
0 5
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
