Coins of Colombia 1767
Gold
Gold coins
8 Escudos 1767 PN J
Average price
2800 $
Sales
0
13
8 Escudos 1767 NR JV
Average price
4100 $
Sales
0
22
2 Escudos 1767 PN J
Average price
530 $
Sales
0
58
2 Escudos 1767 NR JV
Average price
1300 $
Sales
0
8
1 Escudo 1767 PN J
Average price
640 $
Sales
1
48
1 Escudo 1767 NR JV
Average price
4100 $
Sales
0
5
Best offers
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction
Aug 24, 2024
Pesek Auctions
Auction
Sep 23, 2024
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction
Aug 24, 2024
