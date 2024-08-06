Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1767 PN J "Type 1760-1771" (Colombia, Charles III)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1767 PN J "Type 1760-1771" - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III Reverse 8 Escudos 1767 PN J "Type 1760-1771" - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,796 oz) 24,759 g
  • Diameter 36 mm

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1767
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Popayan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1767 with mark PN J. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 267 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 5,500. Bidding took place March 6, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (7)
  • Cayón (2)
  • Heritage (1)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (1)
  • Stack's (2)
Colombia 8 Escudos 1767 PN J at auction La Galerie Numismatique - March 5, 2023
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date March 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1331 $
Price in auction currency 1250 EUR
Colombia 8 Escudos 1767 PN J at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
2277 $
Price in auction currency 2125 EUR
Colombia 8 Escudos 1767 PN J at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1767 PN J at auction Stack's - August 14, 2019
Colombia 8 Escudos 1767 PN J at auction Stack's - August 14, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date August 14, 2019
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1767 PN J at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 23, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1767 PN J at auction Stack's - January 12, 2019
Colombia 8 Escudos 1767 PN J at auction Stack's - January 12, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date January 12, 2019
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1767 PN J at auction Cayón - January 31, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date January 31, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1767 PN J at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 4, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 4, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1767 PN J at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 27, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 27, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1767 PN J at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 6, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 6, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1767 PN J at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 28, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 28, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1767 PN J at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 29, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 29, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1767 PN J at auction Heritage - January 4, 2010
Colombia 8 Escudos 1767 PN J at auction Heritage - January 4, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2010
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1767 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

