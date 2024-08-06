Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1767 PN J "Type 1760-1771" (Colombia, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,796 oz) 24,759 g
- Diameter 36 mm
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1767
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Popayan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1767 with mark PN J. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 267 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 5,500. Bidding took place March 6, 2013.
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date March 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1331 $
Price in auction currency 1250 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
2277 $
Price in auction currency 2125 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date August 14, 2019
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 12, 2019
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 4, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 27, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 6, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 28, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 29, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
