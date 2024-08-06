2 Escudos 1767 PN J "Type 1760-1771" (Colombia, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 2 Escudos 1767 with mark PN J. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 143 sold at the Morton & Eden Ltd auction for GBP 850. Bidding took place March 6, 2013.

Сondition AU (6) XF (3) VF (47) F (2) Condition (slab) AU58 (1) AU55 (1) AU53 (1) XF40 (1) VF35 (2) VF30 (2) F15 (1) DETAILS (4) Service NGC (8) PCGS (3) ANACS (1) NCS (1)

