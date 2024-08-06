Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

2 Escudos 1767 PN J "Type 1760-1771" (Colombia, Charles III)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1767 PN J "Type 1760-1771" - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III Reverse 2 Escudos 1767 PN J "Type 1760-1771" - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,199 oz) 6,1898 g
  • Diameter 23 mm

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1767
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Popayan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (58)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 2 Escudos 1767 with mark PN J. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 143 sold at the Morton & Eden Ltd auction for GBP 850. Bidding took place March 6, 2013.

Colombia 2 Escudos 1767 PN J at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
427 $
Price in auction currency 390 EUR
Colombia 2 Escudos 1767 PN J at auction CNG - May 31, 2023
Seller CNG
Date May 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
550 $
Price in auction currency 550 USD
Colombia 2 Escudos 1767 PN J at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1767 PN J at auction Tauler & Fau - June 29, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1767 PN J at auction Heritage - March 27, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date March 27, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1767 PN J at auction Heritage - December 30, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date December 30, 2021
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1767 PN J at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 28, 2021
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1767 PN J at auction Tauler & Fau - November 3, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1767 PN J at auction Künker - November 4, 2021
Seller Künker
Date November 4, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1767 PN J at auction HIRSCH - February 12, 2021
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1767 PN J at auction Heritage - February 11, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date February 11, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1767 PN J at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 16, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1767 PN J at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1767 PN J at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 22, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1767 PN J at auction HIRSCH - June 19, 2020
Seller HIRSCH
Date June 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1767 PN J at auction Soler y Llach - February 27, 2020
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1767 PN J at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1767 PN J at auction HIRSCH - September 27, 2019
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 27, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1767 PN J at auction HIRSCH - September 27, 2019
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 27, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1767 PN J at auction Tauler & Fau - May 29, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 29, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1767 PN J at auction Hess Divo - May 28, 2019
Seller Hess Divo
Date May 28, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1767 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

