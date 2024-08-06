Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
2 Escudos 1767 PN J "Type 1760-1771" (Colombia, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,199 oz) 6,1898 g
- Diameter 23 mm
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1767
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Popayan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (58)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 2 Escudos 1767 with mark PN J. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 143 sold at the Morton & Eden Ltd auction for GBP 850. Bidding took place March 6, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
427 $
Price in auction currency 390 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date March 27, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date December 30, 2021
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date November 4, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date February 11, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 27, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 29, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Escudos 1767 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
