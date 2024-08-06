Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1767 NR JV "Type 1762-1771" (Colombia, Charles III)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1767 NR JV "Type 1762-1771" - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III Reverse 8 Escudos 1767 NR JV "Type 1762-1771" - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,796 oz) 24,759 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1767
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Nuevo Reino
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1767 with mark NR JV. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 209 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 12,000. Bidding took place April 7, 2009.

Colombia 8 Escudos 1767 NR JV at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
4498 $
Price in auction currency 4200 EUR
Colombia 8 Escudos 1767 NR JV at auction ibercoin - July 20, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date July 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
4202 $
Price in auction currency 3750 EUR
Colombia 8 Escudos 1767 NR JV at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1767 NR JV at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1767 NR JV at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 2, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 2, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1767 NR JV at auction Tauler & Fau - February 5, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 5, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1767 NR JV at auction Niemczyk - June 16, 2019
Colombia 8 Escudos 1767 NR JV at auction Niemczyk - June 16, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 16, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1767 NR JV at auction Cayón - January 31, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date January 31, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1767 NR JV at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 25, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 25, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1767 NR JV at auction Hess Divo - November 30, 2017
Seller Hess Divo
Date November 30, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1767 NR JV at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 19, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1767 NR JV at auction Cayón - July 6, 2016
Seller Cayón
Date July 6, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1767 NR JV at auction Sedwick - November 6, 2014
Seller Sedwick
Date November 6, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1767 NR JV at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1767 NR JV at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 6, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 6, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1767 NR JV at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 6, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 6, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1767 NR JV at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1767 NR JV at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 25, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 25, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1767 NR JV at auction Heritage - January 4, 2010
Colombia 8 Escudos 1767 NR JV at auction Heritage - January 4, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2010
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1767 NR JV at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 7, 2009
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1767 NR JV at auction Goldberg - May 29, 2007
Colombia 8 Escudos 1767 NR JV at auction Goldberg - May 29, 2007
Seller Goldberg
Date May 29, 2007
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required

