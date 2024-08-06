Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1767 NR JV "Type 1762-1771" (Colombia, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,796 oz) 24,759 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1767
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Nuevo Reino
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1767 with mark NR JV. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 209 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 12,000. Bidding took place April 7, 2009.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (11)
- Cayón (4)
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Hess Divo (1)
- ibercoin (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Sedwick (1)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
4498 $
Price in auction currency 4200 EUR
Seller ibercoin
Date July 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
4202 $
Price in auction currency 3750 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 2, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 5, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 25, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Hess Divo
Date November 30, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Sedwick
Date November 6, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 6, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 6, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 25, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2010
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
12
