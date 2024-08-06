Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

2 Escudos 1767 NR JV "Type 1762-1771" (Colombia, Charles III)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1767 NR JV "Type 1762-1771" - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III Reverse 2 Escudos 1767 NR JV "Type 1762-1771" - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,199 oz) 6,1898 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1767
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Nuevo Reino
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 2 Escudos 1767 with mark NR JV. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 344 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 1,950. Bidding took place February 9, 2023.

Colombia 2 Escudos 1767 NR JV at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1716 $
Price in auction currency 1600 EUR
Colombia 2 Escudos 1767 NR JV at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
2090 $
Price in auction currency 1950 EUR
Colombia 2 Escudos 1767 NR JV at auction Stack's - August 24, 2022
Colombia 2 Escudos 1767 NR JV at auction Stack's - August 24, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2022
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1767 NR JV at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1767 NR JV at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 29, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 29, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1767 NR JV at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 1, 2009
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 1, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1767 NR JV at auction Cayón - May 9, 2005
Seller Cayón
Date May 9, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1767 NR JV at auction Heritage - January 11, 2003
Colombia 2 Escudos 1767 NR JV at auction Heritage - January 11, 2003
Seller Heritage
Date January 11, 2003
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1767 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

