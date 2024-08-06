Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
2 Escudos 1767 NR JV "Type 1762-1771" (Colombia, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,199 oz) 6,1898 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1767
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Nuevo Reino
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 2 Escudos 1767 with mark NR JV. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 344 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 1,950. Bidding took place February 9, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (4)
- Cayón (2)
- Heritage (1)
- Stack's (1)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1716 $
Price in auction currency 1600 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
2090 $
Price in auction currency 1950 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2022
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 29, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 1, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
