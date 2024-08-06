Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
1 Escudo 1767 PN J "Type 1760-1769" (Colombia, Charles III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 3,38 g
- Pure gold (0,0996 oz) 3,0995 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1767
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Popayan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (48)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1767 with mark PN J. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 138 sold at the Daniel Frank Sedwick auction for USD 3,800. Bidding took place November 6, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
350 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
442 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date March 27, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date January 17, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date April 29, 2019
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HERVERA
Date February 28, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Sedwick
Date November 3, 2018
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date August 23, 2018
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date August 15, 2018
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 10, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 24, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Escudo 1767 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
