1 Escudo 1767 PN J "Type 1760-1769" (Colombia, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1767 with mark PN J. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 138 sold at the Daniel Frank Sedwick auction for USD 3,800. Bidding took place November 6, 2014.

