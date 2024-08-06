Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

1 Escudo 1767 PN J "Type 1760-1769" (Colombia, Charles III)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1767 PN J "Type 1760-1769" - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III Reverse 1 Escudo 1767 PN J "Type 1760-1769" - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III

Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 3,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,0996 oz) 3,0995 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1767
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Popayan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (48)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1767 with mark PN J. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 138 sold at the Daniel Frank Sedwick auction for USD 3,800. Bidding took place November 6, 2014.

Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (12)
  • Cayón (4)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (7)
  • HERVERA (2)
  • ibercoin (2)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • Sedwick (3)
  • Soler y Llach (2)
  • Stack's (7)
  • Tauler & Fau (3)
  • Teutoburger (1)
Colombia 1 Escudo 1767 PN J at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
350 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
Colombia 1 Escudo 1767 PN J at auction Tauler & Fau - April 25, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
442 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR
Colombia 1 Escudo 1767 PN J at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1767 PN J at auction Heritage - March 27, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date March 27, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1767 PN J at auction Tauler & Fau - November 3, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1767 PN J at auction Stack's - January 17, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date January 17, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1767 PN J at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1767 PN J at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 11, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1767 PN J at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1767 PN J at auction Heritage - April 29, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date April 29, 2019
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1767 PN J at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1767 PN J at auction HERVERA - February 28, 2019
Seller HERVERA
Date February 28, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1767 PN J at auction Soler y Llach - February 27, 2019
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1767 PN J at auction Sedwick - November 3, 2018
Seller Sedwick
Date November 3, 2018
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1767 PN J at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1767 PN J at auction Stack's - August 23, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date August 23, 2018
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1767 PN J at auction Stack's - August 15, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date August 15, 2018
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1767 PN J at auction Tauler & Fau - May 10, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 10, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1767 PN J at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 25, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1767 PN J at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 24, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 24, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1767 PN J at auction Teutoburger - February 25, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 25, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
