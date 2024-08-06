1 Escudo 1767 NR JV "Type 1763-1771" (Colombia, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1767 with mark NR JV. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 286 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 5,500. Bidding took place March 12, 2020.

Сondition XF (1) VF (3) Service PCGS (1)