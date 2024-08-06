Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

1 Escudo 1767 NR JV "Type 1763-1771" (Colombia, Charles III)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1767 NR JV "Type 1763-1771" - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III Reverse 1 Escudo 1767 NR JV "Type 1763-1771" - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 3,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,0996 oz) 3,0995 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1767
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Nuevo Reino
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1767 with mark NR JV. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 286 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 5,500. Bidding took place March 12, 2020.

Сondition
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (2)
  • Cayón (2)
  • Stack's (1)
Colombia 1 Escudo 1767 NR JV at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
3322 $
Price in auction currency 3100 EUR
Colombia 1 Escudo 1767 NR JV at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 12, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
6177 $
Price in auction currency 5500 EUR
Colombia 1 Escudo 1767 NR JV at auction Stack's - August 15, 2018
Colombia 1 Escudo 1767 NR JV at auction Stack's - August 15, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date August 15, 2018
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1767 NR JV at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 8, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 8, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1767 NR JV at auction Cayón - December 12, 2007
Seller Cayón
Date December 12, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Escudo 1767 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Category
Year
Search