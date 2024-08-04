Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

Coins of Chile 1851

Gold coins

Obverse 8 Escudos 1851 So LA
Reverse 8 Escudos 1851 So LA
8 Escudos 1851 So LA
Average price 2000 $
Sales
0 69
Obverse 2 Escudos 1851 So LA
Reverse 2 Escudos 1851 So LA
2 Escudos 1851 So LA
Average price 720 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse 1 Escudo 1851 So LA
Reverse 1 Escudo 1851 So LA
1 Escudo 1851 So LA
Average price 900 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse 10 Pesos 1851 So
Reverse 10 Pesos 1851 So
10 Pesos 1851 So
Average price 800 $
Sales
0 6
Obverse 5 Pesos 1851 So
Reverse 5 Pesos 1851 So
5 Pesos 1851 So
Average price 330 $
Sales
0 1
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search