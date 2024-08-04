8 Escudos 1851 So LA (Chile, Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 8 Escudos 1851 with mark So LA. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 720 sold at the Daniel Frank Sedwick auction for USD 4,750. Bidding took place May 6, 2021.

Сondition UNC (5) AU (11) XF (20) VF (32) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS61 (5) AU58 (1) AU55 (1) AU53 (3) AU50 (1) XF45 (2) VF35 (2) DETAILS (5) Service NGC (19) PCGS (1)

