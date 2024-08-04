Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

8 Escudos 1851 So LA (Chile, Republic)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1851 So LA - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic Reverse 8 Escudos 1851 So LA - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic

Photo by: Classical Numismatic Group (CNG)

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
  • Diameter 35,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Republic
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1851
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (69)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 8 Escudos 1851 with mark So LA. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 720 sold at the Daniel Frank Sedwick auction for USD 4,750. Bidding took place May 6, 2021.

Chile 8 Escudos 1851 So LA at auction Rio de la Plata - June 14, 2024
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1700 $
Price in auction currency 1700 USD
Chile 8 Escudos 1851 So LA at auction Sedwick - May 9, 2024
Seller Sedwick
Date May 9, 2024
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
1700 $
Price in auction currency 1700 USD
Chile 8 Escudos 1851 So LA at auction Heritage - April 14, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date April 14, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Chile 8 Escudos 1851 So LA at auction Heritage - April 14, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date April 14, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Chile 8 Escudos 1851 So LA at auction Heritage - May 22, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Chile 8 Escudos 1851 So LA at auction Auctiones - December 18, 2022
Seller Auctiones
Date December 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Chile 8 Escudos 1851 So LA at auction Heritage - November 4, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Chile 8 Escudos 1851 So LA at auction Numisor - February 15, 2022
Seller Numisor
Date February 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Chile 8 Escudos 1851 So LA at auction Numisor - February 15, 2022
Seller Numisor
Date February 15, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Chile 8 Escudos 1851 So LA at auction Schulman - October 29, 2021
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Chile 8 Escudos 1851 So LA at auction Schulman - October 29, 2021
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Chile 8 Escudos 1851 So LA at auction Schulman - October 29, 2021
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
Chile 8 Escudos 1851 So LA at auction Schulman - October 29, 2021
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Chile 8 Escudos 1851 So LA at auction Künker - September 28, 2021
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Chile 8 Escudos 1851 So LA at auction London Coins - September 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date September 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Chile 8 Escudos 1851 So LA at auction Heritage - August 20, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date August 20, 2021
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Chile 8 Escudos 1851 So LA at auction Soler y Llach - July 20, 2021
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Chile 8 Escudos 1851 So LA at auction SINCONA - May 18, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date May 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Chile 8 Escudos 1851 So LA at auction Sedwick - May 9, 2021
Seller Sedwick
Date May 9, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Chile 8 Escudos 1851 So LA at auction Soler y Llach - May 6, 2021
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 6, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Chile 8 Escudos 1851 So LA at auction Tauler & Fau - May 4, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 4, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1851 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

