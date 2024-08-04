Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
8 Escudos 1851 So LA (Chile, Republic)
Auction Prices (69)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 8 Escudos 1851 with mark So LA. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 720 sold at the Daniel Frank Sedwick auction for USD 4,750. Bidding took place May 6, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (1)
- Auctiones (1)
- Aureo & Calicó (2)
- Bolaffi (1)
- Cayón (1)
- CNG (1)
- DNW (1)
- Goldberg (4)
- Heritage (15)
- HERVERA (1)
- Jesús Vico (3)
- Künker (3)
- La Galerie Numismatique (1)
- London Coins (1)
- New York Sale (1)
- Numisor (2)
- Rio de la Plata (1)
- Schulman (4)
- Sedwick (2)
- SINCONA (4)
- Soler y Llach (3)
- Sonntag (1)
- Spink (1)
- Stack's (2)
- Tauler & Fau (2)
- UBS (9)
- WCN (1)
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1700 $
Price in auction currency 1700 USD
Seller Sedwick
Date May 9, 2024
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
1700 $
Price in auction currency 1700 USD
Seller Heritage
Date April 14, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date April 14, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auctiones
Date December 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisor
Date February 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisor
Date February 15, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller London Coins
Date September 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date August 20, 2021
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Sedwick
Date May 9, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 4
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Escudos 1851 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search