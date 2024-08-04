Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

10 Pesos 1851 So (Chile, Republic)

Obverse 10 Pesos 1851 So - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic Reverse 10 Pesos 1851 So - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic

Photo by: Ira & Larry Goldberg

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 15,253 g
  • Pure gold (0,4414 oz) 13,7277 g
  • Mintage UNC 50,000

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Republic
  • Denomination 10 Pesos
  • Year 1851
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 10 Pesos 1851 with mark So. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 487 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 1,010. Bidding took place June 25, 2024.

  • All companies
  • Chaponnière (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • WAG (1)
Chile 10 Pesos 1851 So at auction Tauler & Fau - June 25, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1084 $
Price in auction currency 1010 EUR
Chile 10 Pesos 1851 So at auction Chaponnière - November 19, 2023
Seller Chaponnière
Date November 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
790 $
Price in auction currency 700 CHF
Chile 10 Pesos 1851 So at auction Stack's - May 17, 2023
Chile 10 Pesos 1851 So at auction Stack's - May 17, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date May 17, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 10 Pesos 1851 So at auction WAG - December 30, 2013
Seller WAG
Date December 30, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Chile 10 Pesos 1851 So at auction Goldberg - September 24, 2013
Chile 10 Pesos 1851 So at auction Goldberg - September 24, 2013
Seller Goldberg
Date September 24, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Chile 10 Pesos 1851 So at auction Künker - October 1, 2002
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2002
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Pesos 1851 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

