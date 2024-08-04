Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
10 Pesos 1851 So (Chile, Republic)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 10 Pesos 1851 with mark So. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 487 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 1,010. Bidding took place June 25, 2024.
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1084 $
Price in auction currency 1010 EUR
Seller Chaponnière
Date November 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
790 $
Price in auction currency 700 CHF
Seller Stack's
Date May 17, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Goldberg
Date September 24, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
