2 Escudos 1851 So LA (Chile, Republic)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 6,7 g
- Pure gold (0,1885 oz) 5,8625 g
- Diameter 22,5 mm
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Republic
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1851
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 2 Escudos 1851 with mark So LA. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 25040 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,170. Bidding took place May 22, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Heritage (3)
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
1170 $
Price in auction currency 1170 USD
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 14, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
510 $
Price in auction currency 480 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date September 13, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
