Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

2 Escudos 1851 So LA (Chile, Republic)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1851 So LA - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic Reverse 2 Escudos 1851 So LA - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 6,7 g
  • Pure gold (0,1885 oz) 5,8625 g
  • Diameter 22,5 mm

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Republic
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1851
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 2 Escudos 1851 with mark So LA. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 25040 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,170. Bidding took place May 22, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Heritage (3)
Chile 2 Escudos 1851 So LA at auction Heritage - May 22, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
1170 $
Price in auction currency 1170 USD
Chile 2 Escudos 1851 So LA at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 14, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 14, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
510 $
Price in auction currency 480 EUR
Chile 2 Escudos 1851 So LA at auction Heritage - September 13, 2009
Seller Heritage
Date September 13, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
Chile 2 Escudos 1851 So LA at auction Heritage - September 23, 2005
Seller Heritage
Date September 23, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1851 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

