Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
1 Escudo 1851 So LA (Chile, Republic)
Photo by: Schulman b.v.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 3,3 g
- Pure gold (0,0928 oz) 2,8875 g
- Diameter 18,5 mm
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Republic
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1851
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 1 Escudo 1851 with mark So LA. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 35393 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,110. Bidding took place August 25, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Heritage (1)
- Schulman (1)
