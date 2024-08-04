1 Escudo 1851 So LA (Chile, Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 1 Escudo 1851 with mark So LA. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 35393 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,110. Bidding took place August 25, 2022.

Сondition AU (2) Condition (slab) AU58 (2) Service NGC (2)