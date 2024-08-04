Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

1 Escudo 1851 So LA (Chile, Republic)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1851 So LA - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic Reverse 1 Escudo 1851 So LA - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic

Photo by: Schulman b.v.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 3,3 g
  • Pure gold (0,0928 oz) 2,8875 g
  • Diameter 18,5 mm

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Republic
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1851
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 1 Escudo 1851 with mark So LA. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 35393 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,110. Bidding took place August 25, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (1)
  • Schulman (1)
Chile 1 Escudo 1851 So LA at auction Heritage - August 28, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
1110 $
Price in auction currency 1110 USD
Chile 1 Escudo 1851 So LA at auction Schulman - October 29, 2021
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Escudo 1851 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

