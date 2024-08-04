5 Pesos 1851 So (Chile, Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 5 Pesos 1851 with mark So. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1847 sold at the Schulman b.v. auction for EUR 288. Bidding took place October 27, 2021.

Сondition VG (1) Condition (slab) VG8 (1) Service NGC (1)