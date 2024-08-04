Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

5 Pesos 1851 So (Chile, Republic)

Obverse 5 Pesos 1851 So - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic Reverse 5 Pesos 1851 So - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic

Photo by: Schulman b.v.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 7,6265 g
  • Pure gold (0,2207 oz) 6,8639 g
  • Diameter 22,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 3,735

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Republic
  • Denomination 5 Pesos
  • Year 1851
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 5 Pesos 1851 with mark So. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1847 sold at the Schulman b.v. auction for EUR 288. Bidding took place October 27, 2021.

Chile 5 Pesos 1851 So at auction Schulman - October 27, 2021
Seller Schulman
Date October 27, 2021
Condition VG8 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Pesos 1851 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

