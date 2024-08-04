Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
5 Pesos 1851 So (Chile, Republic)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 7,6265 g
- Pure gold (0,2207 oz) 6,8639 g
- Diameter 22,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 3,735
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Republic
- Denomination 5 Pesos
- Year 1851
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 5 Pesos 1851 with mark So. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1847 sold at the Schulman b.v. auction for EUR 288. Bidding took place October 27, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Schulman (1)
