Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

Coins of Chile 1807

Gold coins

Obverse 8 Escudos 1807 So FJ
Reverse 8 Escudos 1807 So FJ
8 Escudos 1807 So FJ
Average price 2200 $
Sales
0 56
Obverse 8 Escudos 1807 So JF
Reverse 8 Escudos 1807 So JF
8 Escudos 1807 So JF
Average price 1500 $
Sales
1 43
Obverse 4 Escudos 1807 So FJ
Reverse 4 Escudos 1807 So FJ
4 Escudos 1807 So FJ
Average price 500 $
Sales
0 6
Obverse 2 Escudos 1807 So FJ
Reverse 2 Escudos 1807 So FJ
2 Escudos 1807 So FJ
Average price 2000 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse 1 Escudo 1807 So FJ
Reverse 1 Escudo 1807 So FJ
1 Escudo 1807 So FJ
Average price 790 $
Sales
0 1
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search