1 Escudo 1807 So FJ (Chile, Charles IV)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 3,3834 g
- Pure gold (0,0952 oz) 2,9605 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 544
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1807
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 1 Escudo 1807 with mark So FJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5542 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 820. Bidding took place September 28, 2022.
