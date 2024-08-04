Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
4 Escudos 1807 So FJ (Chile, Charles IV)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 13,5337 g
- Pure gold (0,3807 oz) 11,842 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 187
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 4 Escudos
- Year 1807
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 4 Escudos 1807 with mark So FJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1054 sold at the MARTÍ HERVERA S.L auction for EUR 1,500. Bidding took place February 28, 2012.
- HERVERA (3)
- Soler y Llach (3)
Seller HERVERA
Date February 28, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
2015 $
Price in auction currency 1500 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 4 Escudos 1807 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
