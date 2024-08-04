4 Escudos 1807 So FJ (Chile, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 4 Escudos 1807 with mark So FJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1054 sold at the MARTÍ HERVERA S.L auction for EUR 1,500. Bidding took place February 28, 2012.

Сondition VF (6)