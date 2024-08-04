Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

4 Escudos 1807 So FJ (Chile, Charles IV)

Obverse 4 Escudos 1807 So FJ - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Charles IV Reverse 4 Escudos 1807 So FJ - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Charles IV

Photo by: Soler y Llach

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 13,5337 g
  • Pure gold (0,3807 oz) 11,842 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 187

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 4 Escudos
  • Year 1807
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 4 Escudos 1807 with mark So FJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1054 sold at the MARTÍ HERVERA S.L auction for EUR 1,500. Bidding took place February 28, 2012.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • HERVERA (3)
  • Soler y Llach (3)
Chile 4 Escudos 1807 So FJ at auction HERVERA - February 28, 2012
Seller HERVERA
Date February 28, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
2015 $
Price in auction currency 1500 EUR
Chile 4 Escudos 1807 So FJ at auction Soler y Llach - February 27, 2012
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Chile 4 Escudos 1807 So FJ at auction HERVERA - October 25, 2011
Seller HERVERA
Date October 25, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Chile 4 Escudos 1807 So FJ at auction Soler y Llach - October 24, 2011
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 24, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Chile 4 Escudos 1807 So FJ at auction HERVERA - May 3, 2011
Seller HERVERA
Date May 3, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Chile 4 Escudos 1807 So FJ at auction Soler y Llach - May 2, 2011
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 2, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Escudos 1807 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Chile Coin catalog of Charles IV Coins of Chile in 1807 All Chile coins Chile gold coins Chile coins 4 Escudos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search