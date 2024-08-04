Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

8 Escudos 1807 So JF (Chile, Charles IV)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1807 So JF - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Charles IV Reverse 8 Escudos 1807 So JF - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 27,0674 g
  • Pure gold (0,7615 oz) 23,684 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1807
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (43) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 8 Escudos 1807 with mark So JF. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 210 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 6,000. Bidding took place November 28, 2012.

Chile 8 Escudos 1807 So JF at auction Heritage - July 4, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1920 $
Price in auction currency 1920 USD
Chile 8 Escudos 1807 So JF at auction Sedwick - November 3, 2023
Seller Sedwick
Date November 3, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
2000 $
Price in auction currency 2000 USD
Chile 8 Escudos 1807 So JF at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1807 So JF at auction Heritage - March 17, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date March 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1807 So JF at auction Schulman - October 29, 2021
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1807 So JF at auction Cayón - June 23, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date June 23, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Chile 8 Escudos 1807 So JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1807 So JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1807 So JF at auction Monedalia.es - December 29, 2020
Seller Monedalia.es
Date December 29, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1807 So JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 16, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1807 So JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 22, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1807 So JF at auction cgb.fr - March 5, 2019
Seller cgb.fr
Date March 5, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Chile 8 Escudos 1807 So JF at auction HERVERA - December 19, 2017
Seller HERVERA
Date December 19, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1807 So JF at auction Soler y Llach - December 18, 2017
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 18, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1807 So JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 5, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1807 So JF at auction Boule - December 2, 2016
Seller Boule
Date December 2, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Chile 8 Escudos 1807 So JF at auction Heritage - November 3, 2016
Chile 8 Escudos 1807 So JF at auction Heritage - November 3, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date November 3, 2016
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1807 So JF at auction Cayón - October 5, 2016
Seller Cayón
Date October 5, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1807 So JF at auction Cayón - December 12, 2015
Seller Cayón
Date December 12, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1807 So JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1807 So JF at auction HERVERA - December 18, 2014
Seller HERVERA
Date December 18, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1807 So JF at auction Stack's - August 22, 2024
