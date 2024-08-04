8 Escudos 1807 So JF (Chile, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 8 Escudos 1807 with mark So JF. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 210 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 6,000. Bidding took place November 28, 2012.

