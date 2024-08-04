Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
8 Escudos 1807 So JF (Chile, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 27,0674 g
- Pure gold (0,7615 oz) 23,684 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1807
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (43) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 8 Escudos 1807 with mark So JF. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 210 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 6,000. Bidding took place November 28, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (12)
- Boule (1)
- Cayón (8)
- cgb.fr (1)
- Chaponnière (1)
- Heritage (6)
- HERVERA (3)
- Hess Divo (1)
- ibercoin (1)
- Monedalia.es (1)
- Palombo (1)
- Schulman (1)
- Sedwick (1)
- Soler y Llach (4)
- UBS (1)
Seller Heritage
Date July 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1920 $
Price in auction currency 1920 USD
Seller Sedwick
Date November 3, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
2000 $
Price in auction currency 2000 USD
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date March 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Monedalia.es
Date December 29, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HERVERA
Date December 19, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 18, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date November 3, 2016
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date December 12, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Escudos 1807 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search