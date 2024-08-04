Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

2 Escudos 1807 So FJ (Chile, Charles IV)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1807 So FJ - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Charles IV Reverse 2 Escudos 1807 So FJ - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Charles IV

Photo by: Numisor

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 6,7668 g
  • Pure gold (0,1904 oz) 5,9209 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 340

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1807
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 2 Escudos 1807 with mark So FJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 603 sold at the Numisor auction for CHF 3,600. Bidding took place October 19, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Matos, Esteves & Pacheco (1)
  • Numisor (1)
Chile 2 Escudos 1807 So FJ at auction Matos, Esteves & Pacheco - December 16, 2022
Seller Matos, Esteves & Pacheco
Date December 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
399 $
Price in auction currency 375 EUR
Chile 2 Escudos 1807 So FJ at auction Numisor - October 19, 2018
Seller Numisor
Date October 19, 2018
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1807 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

