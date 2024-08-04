Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

8 Escudos 1807 So FJ (Chile, Charles IV)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1807 So FJ - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Charles IV Reverse 8 Escudos 1807 So FJ - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Charles IV

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 27,0674 g
  • Pure gold (0,7615 oz) 23,684 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 39,000

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1807
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (56) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 8 Escudos 1807 with mark So FJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30099 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,800. Bidding took place August 5, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (16)
  • Bolaffi (2)
  • Cayón (4)
  • Heritage (12)
  • Herrero (1)
  • HERVERA (5)
  • Jesús Vico (2)
  • Künker (2)
  • Sedwick (1)
  • Soler y Llach (5)
  • Stack's (3)
  • Tauler & Fau (3)
Chile 8 Escudos 1807 So FJ at auction Jesús Vico - June 27, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1976 $
Price in auction currency 1850 EUR
Chile 8 Escudos 1807 So FJ at auction Bolaffi - June 10, 2024
Seller Bolaffi
Date June 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2371 $
Price in auction currency 2200 EUR
Chile 8 Escudos 1807 So FJ at auction Heritage - August 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1807 So FJ at auction Bolaffi - June 9, 2023
Seller Bolaffi
Date June 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1807 So FJ at auction Heritage - May 5, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date May 5, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1807 So FJ at auction Tauler & Fau - February 1, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1807 So FJ at auction Jesús Vico - November 24, 2022
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1807 So FJ at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1807 So FJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 16, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1807 So FJ at auction Tauler & Fau - January 25, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1807 So FJ at auction Heritage - August 5, 2021
Chile 8 Escudos 1807 So FJ at auction Heritage - August 5, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date August 5, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1807 So FJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1807 So FJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 17, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1807 So FJ at auction Heritage - August 7, 2020
Chile 8 Escudos 1807 So FJ at auction Heritage - August 7, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date August 7, 2020
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1807 So FJ at auction Heritage - December 19, 2019
Chile 8 Escudos 1807 So FJ at auction Heritage - December 19, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date December 19, 2019
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1807 So FJ at auction Künker - June 27, 2019
Seller Künker
Date June 27, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1807 So FJ at auction HERVERA - February 28, 2019
Seller HERVERA
Date February 28, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1807 So FJ at auction Soler y Llach - February 27, 2019
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1807 So FJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 31, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 31, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1807 So FJ at auction Heritage - May 31, 2018
Chile 8 Escudos 1807 So FJ at auction Heritage - May 31, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date May 31, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1807 So FJ at auction Tauler & Fau - March 20, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 20, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1807 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Chile Coin catalog of Charles IV Coins of Chile in 1807 All Chile coins Chile gold coins Chile coins 8 Escudos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search