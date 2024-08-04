Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
8 Escudos 1807 So FJ (Chile, Charles IV)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 27,0674 g
- Pure gold (0,7615 oz) 23,684 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 39,000
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1807
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 8 Escudos 1807 with mark So FJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30099 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,800. Bidding took place August 5, 2020.
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1976 $
Price in auction currency 1850 EUR
Seller Bolaffi
Date June 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2371 $
Price in auction currency 2200 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date May 5, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date August 5, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date August 7, 2020
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date December 19, 2019
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HERVERA
Date February 28, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 31, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
