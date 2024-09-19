Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

Coins of Chile 1800

Gold coins

Obverse 8 Escudos 1800 So DA
Reverse 8 Escudos 1800 So DA
8 Escudos 1800 So DA
Average price 1300 $
Sales
0 18
Obverse 8 Escudos 1800 So JA
Reverse 8 Escudos 1800 So JA
8 Escudos 1800 So JA
Average price 1700 $
Sales
0 59
Obverse 8 Escudos 1800 So AJ
Reverse 8 Escudos 1800 So AJ
8 Escudos 1800 So AJ
Average price 1300 $
Sales
0 40
Obverse 4 Escudos 1800 So DA
Reverse 4 Escudos 1800 So DA
4 Escudos 1800 So DA
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 4 Escudos 1800 So AJ
Reverse 4 Escudos 1800 So AJ
4 Escudos 1800 So AJ
Average price 3200 $
Sales
0 5
Obverse 2 Escudos 1800 So AJ
Reverse 2 Escudos 1800 So AJ
2 Escudos 1800 So AJ
Average price 980 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse 1 Escudo 1800 So DA
Reverse 1 Escudo 1800 So DA
1 Escudo 1800 So DA
Average price 2300 $
Sales
0 3
Obverse 1 Escudo 1800 So AJ
Reverse 1 Escudo 1800 So AJ
1 Escudo 1800 So AJ
Average price
Sales
0 0
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search