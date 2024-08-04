Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

1 Escudo 1800 So DA (Chile, Charles IV)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1800 So DA - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Charles IV Reverse 1 Escudo 1800 So DA - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Charles IV

Photo by: Heritage Auctions

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 3,3834 g
  • Pure gold (0,0952 oz) 2,9605 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,836

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1800
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 1 Escudo 1800 with mark So DA. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5538 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 2,375. Bidding took place September 28, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Heritage (1)
Chile 1 Escudo 1800 So DA at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
2279 $
Price in auction currency 2375 EUR
Chile 1 Escudo 1800 So DA at auction Heritage - January 7, 2008
Chile 1 Escudo 1800 So DA at auction Heritage - January 7, 2008
Seller Heritage
Date January 7, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
978 $
Price in auction currency 978 USD
Chile 1 Escudo 1800 So DA at auction Baldwin's - September 25, 2007
Seller Baldwin's
Date September 25, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Escudo 1800 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Chile Coin catalog of Charles IV Coins of Chile in 1800 All Chile coins Chile gold coins Chile coins 1 Escudo Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search