1 Escudo 1800 So DA (Chile, Charles IV)
Photo by: Heritage Auctions
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 3,3834 g
- Pure gold (0,0952 oz) 2,9605 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,836
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1800
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 1 Escudo 1800 with mark So DA. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5538 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 2,375. Bidding took place September 28, 2022.
Сondition
- All companies
- Baldwin's (1)
- Cayón (1)
- Heritage (1)
