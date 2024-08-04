1 Escudo 1800 So DA (Chile, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 1 Escudo 1800 with mark So DA. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5538 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 2,375. Bidding took place September 28, 2022.

Сondition XF (2) VF (1)