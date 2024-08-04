8 Escudos 1800 So JA (Chile, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 8 Escudos 1800 with mark So JA. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33491 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,220. Bidding took place January 18, 2022.

Сondition AU (18) XF (18) VF (23) Condition (slab) AU58 (1) AU55 (5) AU53 (3) AU50 (6) DETAILS (2) Service NGC (14) PCGS (3)

Seller All companies

Aureo & Calicó (17)

Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)

Cayón (6)

Heritage (18)

HERVERA (3)

ibercoin (1)

La Galerie Numismatique (1)

Monedalia.es (1)

Schulman (2)

Soler y Llach (6)

Stack's (1)

Tauler & Fau (1)

UBS (1)