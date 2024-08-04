Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
8 Escudos 1800 So JA (Chile, Charles IV)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 27,0674 g
- Pure gold (0,7615 oz) 23,684 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1800
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 8 Escudos 1800 with mark So JA. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33491 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,220. Bidding took place January 18, 2022.
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1622 $
Price in auction currency 1500 EUR
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1833 $
Price in auction currency 1700 EUR
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date October 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 19, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date December 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 2, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 3, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2019
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 30, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
