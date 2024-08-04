Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

8 Escudos 1800 So JA (Chile, Charles IV)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1800 So JA - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Charles IV Reverse 8 Escudos 1800 So JA - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Charles IV

Photo by: Heritage Auctions

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 27,0674 g
  • Pure gold (0,7615 oz) 23,684 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1800
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (59) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 8 Escudos 1800 with mark So JA. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33491 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,220. Bidding took place January 18, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (17)
  • Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)
  • Cayón (6)
  • Heritage (18)
  • HERVERA (3)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (1)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Schulman (2)
  • Soler y Llach (6)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • UBS (1)
Chile 8 Escudos 1800 So JA at auction ibercoin - July 10, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1622 $
Price in auction currency 1500 EUR
Chile 8 Escudos 1800 So JA at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1833 $
Price in auction currency 1700 EUR
Chile 8 Escudos 1800 So JA at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - February 23, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1800 So JA at auction Soler y Llach - April 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1800 So JA at auction Monedalia.es - March 1, 2023
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1800 So JA at auction La Galerie Numismatique - October 16, 2022
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date October 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1800 So JA at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1800 So JA at auction Heritage - August 28, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1800 So JA at auction Heritage - January 19, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date January 19, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1800 So JA at auction Schulman - October 29, 2021
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1800 So JA at auction Schulman - October 29, 2021
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1800 So JA at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1800 So JA at auction Cayón - December 23, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date December 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1800 So JA at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 22, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1800 So JA at auction Soler y Llach - October 15, 2020
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 15, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Chile 8 Escudos 1800 So JA at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 2, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 2, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1800 So JA at auction Tauler & Fau - March 3, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 3, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1800 So JA at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1800 So JA at auction Heritage - January 16, 2019
Chile 8 Escudos 1800 So JA at auction Heritage - January 16, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2019
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1800 So JA at auction Heritage - August 30, 2018
Chile 8 Escudos 1800 So JA at auction Heritage - August 30, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date August 30, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1800 So JA at auction Cayón - July 3, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date July 3, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1800 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Chile Coin catalog of Charles IV Coins of Chile in 1800 All Chile coins Chile gold coins Chile coins 8 Escudos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search