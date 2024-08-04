Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

8 Escudos 1800 So DA (Chile, Charles IV)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1800 So DA - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Charles IV Reverse 8 Escudos 1800 So DA - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Charles IV

Photo by: UBS

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 27,0674 g
  • Pure gold (0,7615 oz) 23,684 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 54,000

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1800
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 8 Escudos 1800 with mark So DA. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 201 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,300. Bidding took place November 28, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (6)
  • Cayón (4)
  • HERVERA (2)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • Karamitsos (1)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Soler y Llach (2)
  • UBS (1)
Chile 8 Escudos 1800 So DA at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
1343 $
Price in auction currency 1400 EUR
Chile 8 Escudos 1800 So DA at auction Hess Divo - June 1, 2022
Seller Hess Divo
Date June 1, 2022
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
1563 $
Price in auction currency 1500 CHF
Chile 8 Escudos 1800 So DA at auction Monedalia.es - March 10, 2022
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1800 So DA at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1800 So DA at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1800 So DA at auction HERVERA - October 24, 2019
Seller HERVERA
Date October 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1800 So DA at auction Soler y Llach - October 23, 2019
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1800 So DA at auction Karamitsos - April 6, 2019
Seller Karamitsos
Date April 6, 2019
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1800 So DA at auction HERVERA - December 19, 2017
Seller HERVERA
Date December 19, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1800 So DA at auction Soler y Llach - December 18, 2017
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 18, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1800 So DA at auction Cayón - December 12, 2015
Seller Cayón
Date December 12, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1800 So DA at auction Cayón - November 30, 2013
Seller Cayón
Date November 30, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1800 So DA at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 28, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 28, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1800 So DA at auction Cayón - September 15, 2011
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1800 So DA at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 15, 2009
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1800 So DA at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 1, 2009
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 1, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1800 So DA at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 28, 2008
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 28, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1800 So DA at auction UBS - March 20, 2007
Seller UBS
Date March 20, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1800 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Chile Coin catalog of Charles IV Coins of Chile in 1800 All Chile coins Chile gold coins Chile coins 8 Escudos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search