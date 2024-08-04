8 Escudos 1800 So DA (Chile, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 8 Escudos 1800 with mark So DA. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 201 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,300. Bidding took place November 28, 2012.

Сondition AU (2) XF (5) VF (11) Condition (slab) AU55 (1) AU50 (1) Service NGC (2)