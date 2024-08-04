Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
8 Escudos 1800 So DA (Chile, Charles IV)
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 8 Escudos 1800 with mark So DA. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 201 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,300. Bidding took place November 28, 2012.
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
1343 $
Price in auction currency 1400 EUR
Seller Hess Divo
Date June 1, 2022
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
1563 $
Price in auction currency 1500 CHF
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller HERVERA
Date October 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Karamitsos
Date April 6, 2019
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller HERVERA
Date December 19, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 18, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date December 12, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date November 30, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 28, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 1, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 28, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
******
