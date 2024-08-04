Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

4 Escudos 1800 So AJ (Chile, Charles IV)

Obverse 4 Escudos 1800 So AJ - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Charles IV Reverse 4 Escudos 1800 So AJ - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 13,5337 g
  • Pure gold (0,3807 oz) 11,842 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 646

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 4 Escudos
  • Year 1800
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 4 Escudos 1800 with mark So AJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 323 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 5,250. Bidding took place January 8, 2011.

Chile 4 Escudos 1800 So AJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
2669 $
Price in auction currency 2200 EUR
Chile 4 Escudos 1800 So AJ at auction Numisor - October 17, 2020
Seller Numisor
Date October 17, 2020
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
3395 $
Price in auction currency 3100 CHF
Chile 4 Escudos 1800 So AJ at auction Cayón - April 28, 2015
Seller Cayón
Date April 28, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Chile 4 Escudos 1800 So AJ at auction Stack's - January 9, 2011
Seller Stack's
Date January 9, 2011
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
Chile 4 Escudos 1800 So AJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 7, 2009
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
