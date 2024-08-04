4 Escudos 1800 So AJ (Chile, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 4 Escudos 1800 with mark So AJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 323 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 5,250. Bidding took place January 8, 2011.

Сondition AU (1) XF (3) VF (1) Condition (slab) AU50 (1) XF45 (1) Service NGC (2)