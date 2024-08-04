Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
4 Escudos 1800 So AJ (Chile, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 13,5337 g
- Pure gold (0,3807 oz) 11,842 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 646
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 4 Escudos
- Year 1800
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 4 Escudos 1800 with mark So AJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 323 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 5,250. Bidding took place January 8, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (2)
- Cayón (1)
- Numisor (1)
- Stack's (1)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
2669 $
Price in auction currency 2200 EUR
Seller Numisor
Date October 17, 2020
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
3395 $
Price in auction currency 3100 CHF
Seller Stack's
Date January 9, 2011
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 4 Escudos 1800 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
