8 Escudos 1800 So AJ (Chile, Charles IV)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 27,0674 g
- Pure gold (0,7615 oz) 23,684 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1800
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 8 Escudos 1800 with mark So AJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33490 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,240. Bidding took place January 18, 2022.
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1877 $
Price in auction currency 1750 EUR
Seller Numisor
Date October 20, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
2587 $
Price in auction currency 2600 CHF
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 19, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 14, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 7, 2019
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date October 25, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 24, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date January 31, 2018
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date December 19, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 18, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2016
Condition VF20 NGC
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date December 12, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2014
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Escudos 1800 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
