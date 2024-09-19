Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Albania Period: 1925-2022 1925-2022

Coins of Albania 1969

Gold coins

Obverse 500 Lekë 1969 Skanderbeg
Reverse 500 Lekë 1969 Skanderbeg
500 Lekë 1969 Skanderbeg
Average price
Sales
0 4
Obverse 200 Lekë 1969 Butrint
Reverse 200 Lekë 1969 Butrint
200 Lekë 1969 Butrint
Average price 2100 $
Sales
0 12
Obverse 100 Lekë 1969 Peasant Girl
Reverse 100 Lekë 1969 Peasant Girl
100 Lekë 1969 Peasant Girl
Average price 1300 $
Sales
0 10
Obverse 50 Lekë 1969 Gjirokastër
Reverse 50 Lekë 1969 Gjirokastër
50 Lekë 1969 Gjirokastër
Average price 590 $
Sales
0 19
Obverse 20 Lekë 1969
Reverse 20 Lekë 1969
20 Lekë 1969
Average price 270 $
Sales
1 10

Pattern coins

Obverse 50 Lekë 1969 Pattern Gjirokastër
Reverse 50 Lekë 1969 Pattern Gjirokastër
50 Lekë 1969 Pattern Gjirokastër One-sided strike of reverse
Average price
Sales
0 2
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
