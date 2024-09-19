Catalog
Home
Catalog
Albania
1969
Albania
Period:
1925-2022
1925-2022
Ahmet Zogu
1925-1939
People's Republic
1945-1991
Modern Republic
1992-2022
Home
Catalog
Albania
1969
Coins of Albania 1969
Select a category
All
Gold
Pattern
Gold coins
500 Lekë 1969 Skanderbeg
Average price
—
Sales
0
4
200 Lekë 1969 Butrint
Average price
2100 $
Sales
0
12
100 Lekë 1969 Peasant Girl
Average price
1300 $
Sales
0
10
50 Lekë 1969 Gjirokastër
Average price
590 $
Sales
0
19
20 Lekë 1969
Average price
270 $
Sales
1
10
Pattern coins
50 Lekë 1969 Pattern Gjirokastër
One-sided strike of reverse
Average price
—
Sales
0
2
