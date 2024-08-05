Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Albania Period: 1925-2022 1925-2022

200 Lekë 1969 "Butrint" (Albania, People's Republic)

Obverse 200 Lekë 1969 "Butrint" - Gold Coin Value - Albania, People's Republic Reverse 200 Lekë 1969 "Butrint" - Gold Coin Value - Albania, People's Republic

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 39,49 g
  • Pure gold (1,1427 oz) 35,541 g
  • Diameter 45 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage PROOF 200

Description

  • Country Albania
  • Period People's Republic
  • Denomination 200 Lekë
  • Year 1969
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Albanian 200 Lekë 1969 "Butrint". This gold coin from the times of People's Republic. The record price belongs to the lot 2004 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place May 14, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Künker (3)
  • Numisbalt (2)
  • Rauch (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • WAG (1)
Albania 200 Lekë 1969 "Butrint" at auction Numisbalt - May 14, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition PF64 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
3282 $
Price in auction currency 3000 EUR
Albania 200 Lekë 1969 "Butrint" at auction Numisbalt - May 21, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 21, 2022
Condition PF64 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
2535 $
Price in auction currency 2400 EUR
Albania 200 Lekë 1969 "Butrint" at auction Auction World - October 21, 2018
Seller Auction World
Date October 21, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 200 Lekë 1969 "Butrint" at auction Heritage - April 23, 2018
Albania 200 Lekë 1969 "Butrint" at auction Heritage - April 23, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2018
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 200 Lekë 1969 "Butrint" at auction Heritage - January 8, 2018
Albania 200 Lekë 1969 "Butrint" at auction Heritage - January 8, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2018
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Albania 200 Lekë 1969 "Butrint" at auction SINCONA - May 16, 2017
Seller SINCONA
Date May 16, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 200 Lekë 1969 "Butrint" at auction Heritage - January 9, 2017
Albania 200 Lekë 1969 "Butrint" at auction Heritage - January 9, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2017
Condition PF63 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 200 Lekë 1969 "Butrint" at auction WAG - December 6, 2015
Seller WAG
Date December 6, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Albania 200 Lekë 1969 "Butrint" at auction Künker - October 12, 2012
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2012
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 200 Lekë 1969 "Butrint" at auction Rauch - December 8, 2011
Seller Rauch
Date December 8, 2011
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 200 Lekë 1969 "Butrint" at auction Künker - March 9, 2010
Seller Künker
Date March 9, 2010
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 200 Lekë 1969 "Butrint" at auction Künker - March 10, 2005
Seller Künker
Date March 10, 2005
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 200 Lekë 1969 "Butrint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Albania Coin catalog of People's Republic Coins of Albania in 1969 All Albanian coins Albanian gold coins Albanian coins 200 Lekë Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search