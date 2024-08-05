Albania Period: 1925-2022 1925-2022
200 Lekë 1969 "Butrint" (Albania, People's Republic)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 39,49 g
- Pure gold (1,1427 oz) 35,541 g
- Diameter 45 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage PROOF 200
Description
- Country Albania
- Period People's Republic
- Denomination 200 Lekë
- Year 1969
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Albanian 200 Lekë 1969 "Butrint". This gold coin from the times of People's Republic. The record price belongs to the lot 2004 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place May 14, 2023.
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition PF64 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
3282 $
Price in auction currency 3000 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 21, 2022
Condition PF64 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
2535 $
Price in auction currency 2400 EUR
Seller Auction World
Date October 21, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2018
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date May 16, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2017
Condition PF63 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2012
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Rauch
Date December 8, 2011
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date March 9, 2010
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 200 Lekë 1969 "Butrint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
