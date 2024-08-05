200 Lekë 1969 "Butrint" (Albania, People's Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Albanian 200 Lekë 1969 "Butrint". This gold coin from the times of People's Republic. The record price belongs to the lot 2004 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place May 14, 2023.

Сondition PROOF (11) UNC (1) Condition (slab) PF67 (2) PF64 (2) PF63 (1) ULTRA CAMEO (5) Service NGC (5)