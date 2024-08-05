500 Lekë 1969 "Skanderbeg" (Albania, People's Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Albanian 500 Lekë 1969 "Skanderbeg". This gold coin from the times of People's Republic. The record price belongs to the lot 4389 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 6,500. Bidding took place September 27, 2013.

