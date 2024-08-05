Albania Period: 1925-2022 1925-2022
500 Lekë 1969 "Skanderbeg" (Albania, People's Republic)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 98,74 g
- Pure gold (2,8571 oz) 88,866 g
- Diameter 55 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage PROOF 200
Description
- Country Albania
- Period People's Republic
- Denomination 500 Lekë
- Year 1969
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Albanian 500 Lekë 1969 "Skanderbeg". This gold coin from the times of People's Republic. The record price belongs to the lot 4389 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 6,500. Bidding took place September 27, 2013.
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 21, 2022
Condition PF64 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
6337 $
Price in auction currency 6000 EUR
Seller Nomisma
Date April 4, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
3839 $
Price in auction currency 3600 EUR
