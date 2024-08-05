Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Albania Period: 1925-2022 1925-2022

500 Lekë 1969 "Skanderbeg" (Albania, People's Republic)

Obverse 500 Lekë 1969 "Skanderbeg" - Gold Coin Value - Albania, People's Republic Reverse 500 Lekë 1969 "Skanderbeg" - Gold Coin Value - Albania, People's Republic

Photo by: GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 98,74 g
  • Pure gold (2,8571 oz) 88,866 g
  • Diameter 55 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage PROOF 200

Description

  • Country Albania
  • Period People's Republic
  • Denomination 500 Lekë
  • Year 1969
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Albanian 500 Lekë 1969 "Skanderbeg". This gold coin from the times of People's Republic. The record price belongs to the lot 4389 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 6,500. Bidding took place September 27, 2013.

Albania 500 Lekë 1969 "Skanderbeg" at auction Numisbalt - May 21, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 21, 2022
Condition PF64 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
6337 $
Price in auction currency 6000 EUR
Albania 500 Lekë 1969 "Skanderbeg" at auction Nomisma - April 4, 2017
Seller Nomisma
Date April 4, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
3839 $
Price in auction currency 3600 EUR
Albania 500 Lekë 1969 "Skanderbeg" at auction Nomisma - August 30, 2016
Seller Nomisma
Date August 30, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Albania 500 Lekë 1969 "Skanderbeg" at auction HIRSCH - September 28, 2013
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 28, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Popular sections
