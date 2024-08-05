Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Albania Period: 1925-2022 1925-2022

50 Lekë 1969 "Gjirokastër" (Albania, People's Republic)

Obverse 50 Lekë 1969 "Gjirokastër" - Gold Coin Value - Albania, People's Republic Reverse 50 Lekë 1969 "Gjirokastër" - Gold Coin Value - Albania, People's Republic

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 9,87 g
  • Pure gold (0,2856 oz) 8,883 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage PROOF 500

Description

  • Country Albania
  • Period People's Republic
  • Denomination 50 Lekë
  • Year 1969
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Albanian 50 Lekë 1969 "Gjirokastër". This gold coin from the times of People's Republic. The record price belongs to the lot 5 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 1,400. Bidding took place May 12, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (4)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numisbalt (2)
  • Numismatica Genevensis (1)
  • Rauch (3)
  • Teutoburger (3)
  • WAG (2)
Albania 50 Lekë 1969 "Gjirokastër" at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
1510 $
Price in auction currency 1400 EUR
Albania 50 Lekë 1969 "Gjirokastër" at auction Numisbalt - May 14, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Albania 50 Lekë 1969 "Gjirokastër" at auction Künker - April 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date April 19, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
847 $
Price in auction currency 775 EUR
Albania 50 Lekë 1969 "Gjirokastër" at auction Numismatica Genevensis - November 14, 2022
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 14, 2022
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 50 Lekë 1969 "Gjirokastër" at auction WAG - June 7, 2020
Seller WAG
Date June 7, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 50 Lekë 1969 "Gjirokastër" at auction Auction World - October 21, 2018
Seller Auction World
Date October 21, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 50 Lekë 1969 "Gjirokastër" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2018
Albania 50 Lekë 1969 "Gjirokastër" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2018
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Albania 50 Lekë 1969 "Gjirokastër" at auction Heritage - January 13, 2016
Albania 50 Lekë 1969 "Gjirokastër" at auction Heritage - January 13, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2016
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Albania 50 Lekë 1969 "Gjirokastër" at auction WAG - December 6, 2015
Seller WAG
Date December 6, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Albania 50 Lekë 1969 "Gjirokastër" at auction Höhn - December 7, 2013
Seller Höhn
Date December 7, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 50 Lekë 1969 "Gjirokastër" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2012
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2012
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 50 Lekë 1969 "Gjirokastër" at auction Rauch - December 7, 2012
Seller Rauch
Date December 7, 2012
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 50 Lekë 1969 "Gjirokastër" at auction Künker - October 12, 2012
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2012
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 50 Lekë 1969 "Gjirokastër" at auction Teutoburger - September 8, 2012
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 8, 2012
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 50 Lekë 1969 "Gjirokastër" at auction Teutoburger - June 2, 2012
Seller Teutoburger
Date June 2, 2012
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Albania 50 Lekë 1969 "Gjirokastër" at auction Rauch - December 8, 2011
Seller Rauch
Date December 8, 2011
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Albania 50 Lekë 1969 "Gjirokastër" at auction Rauch - July 15, 2011
Seller Rauch
Date July 15, 2011
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 50 Lekë 1969 "Gjirokastër" at auction Künker - March 14, 2006
Seller Künker
Date March 14, 2006
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 50 Lekë 1969 "Gjirokastër" at auction Künker - March 10, 2005
Seller Künker
Date March 10, 2005
Condition PROOF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Lekë 1969 "Gjirokastër", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Albania Coin catalog of People's Republic Coins of Albania in 1969 All Albanian coins Albanian gold coins Albanian coins 50 Lekë Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search