Albania Period: 1925-2022 1925-2022
50 Lekë 1969 "Gjirokastër" (Albania, People's Republic)
Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 9,87 g
- Pure gold (0,2856 oz) 8,883 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage PROOF 500
Description
- Country Albania
- Period People's Republic
- Denomination 50 Lekë
- Year 1969
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Albanian 50 Lekë 1969 "Gjirokastër". This gold coin from the times of People's Republic. The record price belongs to the lot 5 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 1,400. Bidding took place May 12, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
1510 $
Price in auction currency 1400 EUR
Seller Künker
Date April 19, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
847 $
Price in auction currency 775 EUR
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 14, 2022
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date October 21, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Höhn
Date December 7, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2012
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Rauch
Date December 7, 2012
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2012
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 8, 2012
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Rauch
Date July 15, 2011
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date March 14, 2006
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 50 Lekë 1969 "Gjirokastër", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
