20 Lekë 1969 (Albania, People's Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Albanian 20 Lekë 1969 . This gold coin from the times of People's Republic. The record price belongs to the lot 99003 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 750. Bidding took place November 20, 2022.

Сondition PROOF (9) UNC (1) Condition (slab) PF69 (1) PF68 (2) ULTRA CAMEO (3) Service NGC (1) PCGS (2)