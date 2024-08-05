Albania Period: 1925-2022 1925-2022
20 Lekë 1969 (Albania, People's Republic)
Photo by: H.D. Rauch
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,95 g
- Pure gold (0,1143 oz) 3,555 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 650
Description
- Country Albania
- Period People's Republic
- Denomination 20 Lekë
- Year 1969
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Albanian 20 Lekë 1969 . This gold coin from the times of People's Republic. The record price belongs to the lot 99003 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 750. Bidding took place November 20, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Cayón (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Katz (2)
- Künker (3)
- Rauch (1)
- VL Nummus (1)
Seller Heritage
Date November 21, 2022
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
750 $
Price in auction currency 750 USD
Seller Katz
Date May 15, 2022
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
548 $
Price in auction currency 526 EUR
Seller Katz
Date October 24, 2021
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller VL Nummus
Date September 15, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date February 2, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 9, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rauch
Date December 8, 2011
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2010
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date March 14, 2006
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Lekë 1969 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search