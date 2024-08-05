Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Albania Period: 1925-2022 1925-2022

20 Lekë 1969 (Albania, People's Republic)

Obverse 20 Lekë 1969 - Gold Coin Value - Albania, People's Republic Reverse 20 Lekë 1969 - Gold Coin Value - Albania, People's Republic

Photo by: H.D. Rauch

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,95 g
  • Pure gold (0,1143 oz) 3,555 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 650

Description

  • Country Albania
  • Period People's Republic
  • Denomination 20 Lekë
  • Year 1969
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Albanian 20 Lekë 1969 . This gold coin from the times of People's Republic. The record price belongs to the lot 99003 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 750. Bidding took place November 20, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Cayón (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Katz (2)
  • Künker (3)
  • Rauch (1)
  • VL Nummus (1)
Albania 20 Lekë 1969 at auction Heritage - November 21, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date November 21, 2022
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
750 $
Price in auction currency 750 USD
Albania 20 Lekë 1969 at auction Katz - May 15, 2022
Seller Katz
Date May 15, 2022
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
548 $
Price in auction currency 526 EUR
Albania 20 Lekë 1969 at auction Katz - October 24, 2021
Seller Katz
Date October 24, 2021
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 20 Lekë 1969 at auction VL Nummus - September 15, 2019
Seller VL Nummus
Date September 15, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 20 Lekë 1969 at auction Cayón - February 2, 2017
Seller Cayón
Date February 2, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 20 Lekë 1969 at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 9, 2015
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 9, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 20 Lekë 1969 at auction Rauch - December 8, 2011
Seller Rauch
Date December 8, 2011
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 20 Lekë 1969 at auction Künker - June 22, 2010
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2010
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 20 Lekë 1969 at auction Künker - March 14, 2006
Seller Künker
Date March 14, 2006
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 20 Lekë 1969 at auction Künker - March 10, 2005
Seller Künker
Date March 10, 2005
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Where to buy?
Albania 20 Lekë 1969 at auction Inasta - September 5, 2024
Albania 20 Lekë 1969 at auction Inasta - September 5, 2024
Seller Inasta
Date September 5, 2024
Condition PROOF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Lekë 1969 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Albania Coin catalog of People's Republic Coins of Albania in 1969 All Albanian coins Albanian gold coins Albanian coins 20 Lekë Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search