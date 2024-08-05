100 Lekë 1969 "Peasant Girl" (Albania, People's Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Albanian 100 Lekë 1969 "Peasant Girl". This gold coin from the times of People's Republic. The record price belongs to the lot 1953 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 2,100. Bidding took place October 23, 2021.

Сondition PROOF (8) UNC (2) Condition (slab) PF69 (1) PF68 (1) ULTRA CAMEO (2) Service NGC (1) PCGS (1)