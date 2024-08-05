Albania Period: 1925-2022 1925-2022
100 Lekë 1969 "Peasant Girl" (Albania, People's Republic)
Photo by: H.D. Rauch
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 19,75 g
- Pure gold (0,5715 oz) 17,775 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage PROOF 450
Description
- Country Albania
- Period People's Republic
- Denomination 100 Lekë
- Year 1969
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Albanian 100 Lekë 1969 "Peasant Girl". This gold coin from the times of People's Republic. The record price belongs to the lot 1953 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 2,100. Bidding took place October 23, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (2)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (1)
- Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Rauch (2)
- UBS (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date March 31, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
1276 $
Price in auction currency 1900 AUD
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 21, 2022
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
1162 $
Price in auction currency 1100 EUR
Seller Katz
Date October 24, 2021
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date January 17, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date October 21, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Rauch
Date December 7, 2012
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2012
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Rauch
Date December 8, 2011
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
