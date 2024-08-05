Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Albania Period: 1925-2022 1925-2022

100 Lekë 1969 "Peasant Girl" (Albania, People's Republic)

Obverse 100 Lekë 1969 "Peasant Girl" - Gold Coin Value - Albania, People's Republic Reverse 100 Lekë 1969 "Peasant Girl" - Gold Coin Value - Albania, People's Republic

Photo by: H.D. Rauch

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 19,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,5715 oz) 17,775 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage PROOF 450

Description

  • Country Albania
  • Period People's Republic
  • Denomination 100 Lekë
  • Year 1969
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Albanian 100 Lekë 1969 "Peasant Girl". This gold coin from the times of People's Republic. The record price belongs to the lot 1953 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 2,100. Bidding took place October 23, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (2)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rauch (2)
  • UBS (1)
  • WAG (1)
Albania 100 Lekë 1969 "Peasant Girl" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - March 31, 2023
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date March 31, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
1276 $
Price in auction currency 1900 AUD
Albania 100 Lekë 1969 "Peasant Girl" at auction Numisbalt - May 21, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 21, 2022
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
1162 $
Price in auction currency 1100 EUR
Albania 100 Lekë 1969 "Peasant Girl" at auction Katz - October 24, 2021
Seller Katz
Date October 24, 2021
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Albania 100 Lekë 1969 "Peasant Girl" at auction Auction World - January 17, 2021
Seller Auction World
Date January 17, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Albania 100 Lekë 1969 "Peasant Girl" at auction WAG - June 7, 2020
Seller WAG
Date June 7, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Albania 100 Lekë 1969 "Peasant Girl" at auction Auction World - October 21, 2018
Seller Auction World
Date October 21, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Albania 100 Lekë 1969 "Peasant Girl" at auction Rauch - December 7, 2012
Seller Rauch
Date December 7, 2012
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Albania 100 Lekë 1969 "Peasant Girl" at auction Künker - October 12, 2012
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2012
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Albania 100 Lekë 1969 "Peasant Girl" at auction Rauch - December 8, 2011
Seller Rauch
Date December 8, 2011
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Albania 100 Lekë 1969 "Peasant Girl" at auction UBS - September 13, 1999
Seller UBS
Date September 13, 1999
Condition PROOF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 100 Lekë 1969 "Peasant Girl", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

