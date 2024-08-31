Pattern 50 Lekë 1969 "Gjirokastër". One-sided strike of reverse (Albania, People's Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Albanian Pattern 50 Lekë 1969 "Gjirokastër". One-sided strike of reverse. This gold coin from the times of People's Republic. The record price belongs to the lot 3 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place May 21, 2022.

Сondition PROOF (2) Condition (slab) PF67 (1) PF64 (1) ULTRA CAMEO (2) Service NGC (2)