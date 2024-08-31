Albania Period: 1925-2022 1925-2022
Pattern 50 Lekë 1969 "Gjirokastër". One-sided strike of reverse (Albania, People's Republic)
Variety: One-sided strike of reverse
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Albanian Pattern 50 Lekë 1969 "Gjirokastër". One-sided strike of reverse. This gold coin from the times of People's Republic. The record price belongs to the lot 3 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place May 21, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Heritage (1)
- Numisbalt (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 50 Lekë 1969 "Gjirokastër", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search