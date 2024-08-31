Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Albania Period: 1925-2022 1925-2022

Pattern 50 Lekë 1969 "Gjirokastër". One-sided strike of reverse (Albania, People's Republic)

Variety: One-sided strike of reverse

Obverse Pattern 50 Lekë 1969 "Gjirokastër" One-sided strike of reverse - Gold Coin Value - Albania, People's Republic Reverse Pattern 50 Lekë 1969 "Gjirokastër" One-sided strike of reverse - Gold Coin Value - Albania, People's Republic

Photo by: Heritage

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Albania
  • Period People's Republic
  • Denomination 50 Lekë
  • Year 1969
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Albanian Pattern 50 Lekë 1969 "Gjirokastër". One-sided strike of reverse. This gold coin from the times of People's Republic. The record price belongs to the lot 3 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place May 21, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • Heritage (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
Albania 50 Lekë 1969 "Gjirokastër" (Pattern) at auction Numisbalt - May 21, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 21, 2022
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
1267 $
Price in auction currency 1200 EUR
Albania 50 Lekë 1969 "Gjirokastër" (Pattern) at auction Heritage - April 19, 2016
Albania 50 Lekë 1969 "Gjirokastër" (Pattern) at auction Heritage - April 19, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date April 19, 2016
Condition PF64 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Lekë 1969 "Gjirokastër", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

