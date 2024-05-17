Нумизматические аукционы Швейцарии
Список аукционных фирм
Название Аукционов Лотов Сумма продаж Страна
Adolph Hess & Bank Leu 2 1075 - Switzerland
Adolph Hess Nachfolger 7 16968 - Switzerland
Astarte S.A. 11 4939 722,055 $ Switzerland
Auctiones GmbH 72 27973 7,165,206 $ Switzerland
Auktionshaus Rapp 6 2314 13,909,983 $ Switzerland
Beurret Bailly Widmer Auktionen 1 320 4,374,728 $ Switzerland
Chaponnière & Firmenich SA 17 15185 26,490,707 $ Switzerland
Creusy Numismatique 8 2927 314,018 $ Switzerland
Dvin Numismatik KlG 1 243 21,028 $ Switzerland
First Auctions JMPG - Genève 2 2315 1,257,508 $ Switzerland
Hess Divo 43 23910 65,396,514 $ Switzerland
Hess Divo und Künker 1 333 1,617,623 $ Switzerland
La Galerie Numismatique 54 89489 26,900,072 $ Switzerland
Leu Numismatik 78 124353 114,197,502 $ Switzerland
Lugdunum GmbH 10 4512 4,369,375 $ Switzerland
Maison Palombo 17 13914 67,762,143 $ Switzerland
Münzen und Medaillen AG Basel 8 3992 6,971,796 $ Switzerland
Münzenhandlung Erwin Dietrich AG 7 3673 642,634 $ Switzerland
Münzenonline 30 10212 10,440,356 $ Switzerland
Nomos AG 60 39258 85,113,906 $ Switzerland
Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich 77 38333 336,061,726 $ Switzerland
Numismatica Genevensis SA 13 6918 111,498,087 $ Switzerland
Numisor 27 23425 10,479,191 $ Switzerland
Obolos 32 28916 10,726,206 $ Switzerland
Olivier Chaponnière & Hess-Divo AG 3 4105 8,176,037 $ Switzerland
SINCONA AG 108 111369 271,262,242 $ Switzerland
Schweizerischer Bankverein 2 1097 - Switzerland
UBS 36 85536 1,117,124 $ Switzerland