Threepence 1883 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1883 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 222 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 180. Bidding took place February 2, 2021.

Сondition UNC (7) AU (1) XF (3) F (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (2) MS64 (2) MS63 (1) MS62 (1) Service NGC (6)