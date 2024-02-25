United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Threepence 1883 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 1,41 g
- Pure silver (0,0419 oz) 1,3042 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 4,374,000
- Mintage BU 4,488
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Threepence
- Year 1883
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1883 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 222 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 180. Bidding took place February 2, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- DNW (1)
- Heritage (5)
- Katz (2)
- London Coins (1)
- Pesek Auctions (1)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date December 14, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
29 $
Price in auction currency 24 EUR
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date November 22, 2018
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller London Coins
Date September 2, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date September 1, 2016
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
