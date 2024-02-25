flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Threepence 1883 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Threepence 1883 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Threepence 1883 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1,41 g
  • Pure silver (0,0419 oz) 1,3042 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 4,374,000
  • Mintage BU 4,488

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Threepence
  • Year 1883
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1883 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 222 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 180. Bidding took place February 2, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • DNW (1)
  • Heritage (5)
  • Katz (2)
  • London Coins (1)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
United Kingdom Threepence 1883 at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1883 at auction Tauler & Fau - December 14, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date December 14, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
29 $
Price in auction currency 24 EUR
United Kingdom Threepence 1883 at auction DNW - July 8, 2020
Seller DNW
Date July 8, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
75 $
Price in auction currency 60 GBP
United Kingdom Threepence 1883 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - November 22, 2018
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date November 22, 2018
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1883 at auction London Coins - September 2, 2018
Seller London Coins
Date September 2, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1883 at auction Heritage - June 29, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date June 29, 2017
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1883 at auction Katz - December 18, 2016
Seller Katz
Date December 18, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1883 at auction Heritage - September 1, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date September 1, 2016
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1883 at auction Katz - May 29, 2016
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1883 at auction Heritage - June 28, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date June 28, 2015
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1883 at auction Heritage - April 23, 2013
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2013
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1883 at auction Heritage - August 9, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date August 9, 2012
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Threepence 1883 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

