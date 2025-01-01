flag
United KingdomPeriod:1625-1952 1625-1952

Gold coins Double crown of Commonwealth - United Kingdom

Double crown 1649-1660

YearMarkDescriptionSalesSales
16490316500816510221652031653020165401165500165601165700166000
