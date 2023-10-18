flag
United KingdomPeriod:1625-1952 1625-1952

Double crown 1651 (United Kingdom, Commonwealth)

Obverse Double crown 1651 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, CommonwealthReverse Double crown 1651 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Commonwealth

Photo by: Dix Noonan Webb

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight4,55 g
  • Pure gold (0,1341 oz) 4,1723 g
  • Diameter27 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodCommonwealth
  • DenominationDouble crown
  • Year1651
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:12000 USD
Auction sales chart Double crown 1651 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Commonwealth
Auction Prices (22)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Double crown 1651 . This gold coin from the times of Commonwealth. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 31 sold at the Spink auction for GBP 26,000. Bidding took place September 28, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Double crown 1651 at auction St James’s - April 15, 2025
SellerSt James’s
DateApril 15, 2025
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Double crown 1651 at auction St James’s - November 8, 2023
SellerSt James’s
DateNovember 8, 2023
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Double crown 1651 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 18, 2023
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateOctober 18, 2023
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
20703 $
Price in auction currency 17000 GBP
United Kingdom Double crown 1651 at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2023
SellerSINCONA
DateMay 15, 2023
ConditionAU55 NGC
Selling price
8348 $
Price in auction currency 7500 CHF
United Kingdom Double crown 1651 at auction Spink - January 23, 2022
SellerSpink
DateJanuary 23, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
United Kingdom Double crown 1651 at auction Spink - January 16, 2022
SellerSpink
DateJanuary 16, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Double crown 1651 at auction Spink - September 28, 2021
SellerSpink
DateSeptember 28, 2021
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Double crown 1651 at auction DNW - September 22, 2021
SellerDNW
DateSeptember 22, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Double crown 1651 at auction Heritage - August 20, 2021
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 20, 2021
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Double crown 1651 at auction Spink - June 2, 2020
SellerSpink
DateJune 2, 2020
ConditionMS61 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Double crown 1651 at auction Roma Numismatics - March 27, 2020
SellerRoma Numismatics
DateMarch 27, 2020
ConditionUNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Double crown 1651 at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - April 4, 2019
SellerNoble Numismatics Pty Ltd
DateApril 4, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Double crown 1651 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 24, 2015
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateSeptember 24, 2015
ConditionXF
Selling price
United Kingdom Double crown 1651 at auction Spink - March 25, 2015
SellerSpink
DateMarch 25, 2015
ConditionXF
Selling price
United Kingdom Double crown 1651 at auction Heritage - January 6, 2014
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 6, 2014
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Double crown 1651 at auction Spink - June 26, 2013
SellerSpink
DateJune 26, 2013
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Double crown 1651 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - October 1, 2012
SellerBaldwin's of St. James's
DateOctober 1, 2012
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Double crown 1651 at auction Heritage - May 1, 2012
SellerHeritage
DateMay 1, 2012
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Double crown 1651 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 27, 2011
SellerBaldwin's of St. James's
DateSeptember 27, 2011
ConditionAU
Selling price
United Kingdom Double crown 1651 at auction Goldberg - September 16, 2008
SellerGoldberg
DateSeptember 16, 2008
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Double crown 1651 at auction Heritage - January 12, 2004
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 12, 2004
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
How much is the gold coin of Commonwealth Double crown 1651?

According to the latest data as of November 25, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Double crown 1651 is 12000 USD. The coin contains 4,1723 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 558,73 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Double crown 1651?

The information on the current value of the British coin Double crown 1651 is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Double crown 1651?

To sell the Double crown 1651 we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

