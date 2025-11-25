United KingdomPeriod:1625-1952 1625-1952
Double crown 1657 (United Kingdom, Commonwealth)
Specification
- MetalGold (0,917)
- Weight4,55 g
- Pure gold (0,1341 oz) 4,1723 g
- Diameter27 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
Description
- CountryUnited Kingdom
- PeriodCommonwealth
- DenominationDouble crown
- Year1657
- MintLondon
- PurposeCirculation
Where can I sell the Double crown 1657?
To sell the Double crown 1657 we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.
